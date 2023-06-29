Doximity Report Indicates Permanent Role for Telemedicine in Health Care

Doctors continue to embrace telemedicine, reporting significant patient access and time management benefits

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today released its 2023 State of Telemedicine Report, revealing that nearly 88% of U.S. physicians surveyed believe telemedicine has increased patient access to health care, particularly among populations that may have faced barriers to care previously. The study also found a number of physician time-management benefits, such as improved schedule management, productivity, and autonomy and work-life balance.





As part of the study, Doximity analyzed the adoption of its telemedicine tools across its physician users and surveyed both patients and physicians about their experiences with telemedicine.* Physicians reported several patient access benefits, with the majority reporting reduced patient no-show rates and equivalent or better adherence to treatment plans. Patients with telemedicine experience in the past year also reported greater access to health care services and higher satisfaction with their care.

“ Telemedicine helps doctors provide care to a wide range of patients, including many who need increased access to care,” said Nate Gross, MD, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Doximity. “ The results of our study suggest a permanent role for telemedicine, with benefits to productivity, work-life balance and equitable access.”

Physician adoption highlights:

The majority of physicians surveyed (61%) reported a reduction in their patient no-show rates as a result of telemedicine.

77% of physicians said they have observed either equivalent or improved patient adherence to treatment plans with telemedicine, with less than 2% reporting decreased adherence.

Over 83% of physicians surveyed found telemedicine useful in enhancing continuity of care for patients with complex or chronic conditions, and nearly two-thirds (65%) said telemedicine improved communication with their patients.

The majority of physicians surveyed (57%) use telemedicine to discuss lab and test results and treatment options with their patients, and this figure is even higher among oncologists (70%). Physicians also use telemedicine for medication management, remote patient monitoring, patient triage and urgent care.

Patient adoption highlights:

Among patients who had a telemedicine visit within the past year, 85% reported their overall care was superior or equivalent with virtual care.

70% of all patients surveyed said they may be more likely to consult with a doctor in a non-emergency situation if the visit could be conducted virtually.

83% of patients who participated in a telemedicine visit in the past year reported they expect to maintain or increase their usage of telemedicine in the future.

For more information, view Doximity’s 2023 State of Telemedicine Report.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The Company’s network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity’s mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, visit www.doximity.com.

*Doximity surveyed over 1,200 U.S. physicians across nine specialties and 2,400 patients.

