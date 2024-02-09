Doximity Ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform for Third Consecutive Year

Earns top marks for culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer, its popular telehealth platform, has been named 2024 Best in KLAS in the Telehealth – Video Conferencing Platforms segment. This is the third consecutive year that Doximity has earned the top position. The complete 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report can be found here.





In addition to securing the #1 spot, Doximity received top ratings for culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. These ratings are based on direct feedback from healthcare professionals and underscore the value clinicians and their patients continue to receive from the platform.

“ We’re honored to help clinicians connect with patients and expand access to care,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “ From the beginning, we have been focused on delivering telehealth software that is easy to use and widely accessible. We’re grateful for this feedback and the opportunity to serve clinicians and their patients.”

Doximity’s HIPAA-compliant telehealth software offers one-click voice and video visits, custom Caller ID, device and language optimization, and seamless transition between voice and video calls. It does not require any downloads or setup by patients, ensuring they can easily participate in telemedicine visits. Last quarter (ending December 31, 2023), Doximity’s telehealth tools were used by over 400,000 unique providers.

“ At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount,” said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. “ The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024’s Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company’s network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity’s mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

Contacts

For media:

Amanda Cox



pr@doximity.com

For investors:

Perry Gold



ir@doximity.com