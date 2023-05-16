Doximity Announces New Integration with MEDITECH

Integration of Doximity Dialer with MEDITECH Expanse Now provides one-touch dialing for telehealth video and voice calls

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced an integration with MEDITECH, one of the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) systems in the United States. The integration enables medical professionals to launch a Doximity Dialer voice or video telehealth visit directly from MEDITECH’s physician-facing native app, Expanse Now.

With this easy-to-use native app integration, medical professionals can conveniently access patient records and virtually communicate with patients all from a single screen. Physicians can set a custom caller ID, and eliminate the need to look up and manually dial patient phone numbers, which helps save time and improve patient pick-up rates.

“ At Doximity, we are committed to delivering solutions that help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “ Dialer’s integration with MEDITECH Expanse Now simplifies clinical workflow and streamlines communications between medical professionals and their patients.”

Doximity Dialer offers one-click voice and video visits, custom Caller ID, device and language optimization, and seamless transition between voice and video calls. The telehealth solution is HIPAA-compliant, meeting the protected health information requirements for telehealth. Hospitals and health systems across the country use Dialer to reduce no-show rates and expand their reach within their local communities.

“ We are excited to collaborate with Doximity to enhance our telehealth capabilities for our customers,” said Rebecca Lancaster, Director of Product Management and Strategy at MEDITECH. “ The integration of Doximity Dialer with MEDITECH Expanse Now will help reduce friction for our users and ultimately increase efficiency in care coordination. We believe this integration will ultimately allow busy medical professionals to provide better, more timely care for their patients.”

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The Company’s network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. The Company’s telehealth platform Doximity Dialer was named #1 ‘Best in KLAS’ Telehealth – Video Conferencing Platform in 2022 and 2023. Doximity’s mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, visit www.doximity.com.

