Douglas Elliman Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenues of $214.1 million, compared to $207.3 million in the prior year quarter

Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment’s gross transaction value was approximately $7.9 billion, compared to approximately $7.5 billion in the prior year quarter

Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.58 million

Operating loss of $23.6 million and real estate brokerage segment operating loss of $16.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $21.9 million and $15.6 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter

Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman of $14.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman of a loss of $17.5 million, compared to a loss of $17.1 million in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment of a loss of $12.5 million, compared to a loss of $12.6 million in the prior year quarter

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

Revenues of $955.6 million, compared to $1.15 billion in the prior year

Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment’s gross transaction value was approximately $34.4 billion, compared to approximately $42.9 billion in the prior year

Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.59 million

Operating loss of $64.5 million and real estate brokerage segment operating loss of $36.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.5 million and real estate brokerage segment operating income of $22.0 million, respectively, in the prior year

Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman of $42.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman of a loss of $40.7 million, compared to income of $15.0 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment of a loss of $21.5 million, compared to income of $34.5 million in the prior year

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

“ In the fourth quarter of 2023, Douglas Elliman delivered its first year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues since the first quarter of 2022, which reflects the strength of the luxury markets we operate in and the gradual stabilization of home purchasing activity,” said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. “ As the interest rate environment continues to improve, Douglas Elliman is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and value for stockholders due to the distinct competitive advantages provided by our dedicated team of world-class agents and leading development marketing business.”

GAAP Financial Results

Three months ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 revenues were $214.1 million, compared to revenues of $207.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company recorded an operating loss of $23.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $14.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, compared to a loss of $18.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenues were $955.6 million, compared to revenues of $1.15 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company recorded an operating loss of $64.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to an operating loss of $4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $42.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared to a loss of $5.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for stock-based compensation, equity in losses from equity method investments, restructuring, and other, net (for purposes of Adjusted EBITDA). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are included in Tables 2, 3 and 4.

Three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $14.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $18.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $40.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to income of $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $21.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to income of $34.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $40.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a loss of $6.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gross Transaction Value

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Douglas Elliman’s subsidiary, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, achieved gross transaction value of approximately $7.9 billion, compared to approximately $7.5 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.58 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC achieved gross transaction value of approximately $34.4 billion, compared to approximately $42.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.59 million.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Douglas Elliman maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $119.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Investors may access the call via live webcast at https://join.eventcastplus.com/eventcastplus/Douglas-Elliman-Inc-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2023-Conference-Call. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call ends on March 1, 2024 through June 1, 2024 at https://investors.elliman.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income attributed to Douglas Elliman (referred to as the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussion and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance.

The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company’s business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company’s business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company’s measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Attached hereto as Tables 2, 3 and 4 is information relating to the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may be,” “continue” “could,” “potential,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “predict,” “project” and “will be” and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and, when filed, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

TABLE 1



DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 202,289 $ 195,968 $ 906,069 $ 1,099,885 Property management 8,693 8,236 35,542 36,022 Other ancillary services 3,154 3,126 13,967 17,270 Total revenues 214,136 207,330 955,578 1,153,177 Expenses: Real estate agent commissions 159,413 150,363 706,162 836,803 Sales and marketing 19,500 21,618 83,670 85,763 Operations and support 17,267 17,074 70,605 72,946 General and administrative 33,076 32,194 125,447 131,421 Technology 6,011 5,964 23,788 22,773 Depreciation and amortization 1,995 1,979 8,026 8,012 Restructuring 445 — 2,377 — Operating loss (23,571 ) (21,862 ) (64,497 ) (4,541 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income, net 1,553 1,215 5,813 1,779 Equity in losses from equity-method investments (25 ) (86 ) (168 ) (563 ) Investment and other income 524 403 633 3,429 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (21,519 ) (20,330 ) (58,219 ) 104 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,501 ) (1,670 ) (15,053 ) 6,503 Net loss (15,018 ) (18,660 ) (43,166 ) (6,399 ) Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest 175 245 614 777 Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (14,843 ) $ (18,415 ) $ (42,552 ) $ (5,622 ) Per basic common share: Net loss applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.18 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.08 ) Per diluted common share: Net loss applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.18 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.08 )

TABLE 2



DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (14,843 ) $ (18,415 ) $ (42,552 ) $ (5,622 ) Interest income, net (1,553 ) (1,215 ) (5,813 ) (1,779 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (6,501 ) (1,670 ) (15,053 ) 6,503 Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest (175 ) (245 ) (614 ) (777 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,995 1,979 8,026 8,012 EBITDA $ (21,077 ) $ (19,566 ) $ (56,006 ) $ 6,337 Equity in losses from equity-method investments (a) 25 86 168 563 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 3,409 2,662 13,075 11,138 Restructuring 445 — 2,377 — Other, net (524 ) (403 ) (633 ) (3,429 ) Adjusted EBITDA (17,722 ) (17,221 ) (41,019 ) 14,609 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 263 119 326 342 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (17,459 ) $ (17,102 ) $ (40,693 ) $ 14,951 Operating (loss) income by Segment: Real estate brokerage $ (16,420 ) $ (15,626 ) $ (36,769 ) $ 21,993 Corporate and other (7,151 ) (6,236 ) (27,728 ) (26,534 ) Total $ (23,571 ) $ (21,862 ) $ (64,497 ) $ (4,541 ) Real estate brokerage segment Operating (loss) income $ (16,420 ) $ (15,626 ) $ (36,769 ) $ 21,993 Depreciation and amortization 1,995 1,979 8,026 8,012 Stock-based compensation 1,184 917 4,539 4,195 Restructuring 445 — 2,377 — Adjusted EBITDA (12,796 ) (12,730 ) (21,827 ) 34,200 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 263 119 326 342 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (12,533 ) $ (12,611 ) $ (21,501 ) $ 34,542 Corporate and other segment Operating loss $ (7,151 ) $ (6,236 ) $ (27,728 ) $ (26,534 ) Stock-based compensation 2,225 1,745 8,536 6,943 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (4,926 ) $ (4,491 ) $ (19,192 ) $ (19,591 )

a. Represents equity in losses recognized from the Company’s investments in equity method investments that are accounted for under the equity method and are not consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

b. Represents amortization of stock-based compensation. $1,184, $917, $4,539, and $4,195 are attributable to the Real estate brokerage segment for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively. $2,225, $1,745, $8,536, and $6,943 are attributable to the Corporate and other segment for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

TABLE 3



DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (14,843 ) $ (18,415 ) $ (42,552 ) $ (5,622 ) Restructuring 445 — 2,377 — Income related to Tax Disaffiliation indemnification — (8 ) — (589 ) Total adjustments 445 (8 ) 2,377 (589 ) Tax expense related to adjustments (89 ) — (678 ) — Adjusted net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (14,487 ) $ (18,423 ) $ (40,853 ) $ (6,211 ) Per diluted common share: Adjusted net loss applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.18 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.08 )

TABLE 4



DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Gross Transaction Value)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 202,289 $ 195,968 $ 906,069 $ 1,099,885 Property management 8,693 8,236 35,542 36,022 Other ancillary services 3,154 3,126 13,967 17,270 Total revenues $ 214,136 $ 207,330 $ 955,578 $ 1,153,177 Gross transaction value (in billions) $ 7.9 $ 7.5 $ 34.4 $ 42.9 Total transactions 5,022 4,776 21,606 26,573

