Doug Small, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, Joins Core4ce’s Board of Advisors

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core4ce, a federal contractor with expertise in data and cyber operations, today announced that Doug Small is joining the company’s Board of Advisors. Small is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral with over 30 years of distinguished service. From 2020 to 2024, he served as commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), where he led 11,000 personnel in advancing the Navy’s networking, communications, and cyber capabilities.

In addition to his role as commander, Small led Project Overmatch, the Navy's contribution to the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative, which aims to digitally connect the entire fleet with the Joint Force. Earlier in his career, Small served as program executive officer for Integrated Warfare Systems, overseeing the development and sustainment of surface navy combat and weapon systems among many other vital roles.

“In working with the operational side of the Navy, I witnessed firsthand the vital need for protected access to essential data sources, along with robust data analytics tools and engineering capabilities,” said Small. “Core4ce’s data-minded approach to cybersecurity and digital modernization helps tackle many of the challenges defense agencies face today while laying the groundwork for future R&D to advance innovation and the use of artificial intelligence in modern warfare.”

Core4ce is dedicated to empowering the U.S. Navy and other defense and civilian agencies to effectively and securely share information across disparate systems and operational commands to gain decision advantage. With a deep commitment to strengthening the nation’s defense infrastructure with technological advancements, Core4ce serves as a trusted partner to improve the operational readiness and security of the DoD.

"Small’s naval technology and high-stakes operations knowledge adds immense value to Core4ce,” said Mike Morehouse, CEO, Core4ce. “His expertise will play an important role in the work we do to support the CJADC2 warfighting approach and deliver innovative solutions that protect and enhance the DoD’s mission-critical operations."

The Board of Advisors appointment follows the addition of former Navy Vice Admiral TJ White and former Special Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Neill Tipton over the past year, further strengthening Core4ce’s leadership advisory team. Their collective experience underscores the company’s commitment to advancing national security through cutting-edge technology and strategic expertise.

About Core4ce

Core4ce is a trusted national security partner that operates with a data mindset. We harness the power of data to advance research and development initiatives, develop technology solutions, and protect national interests.

Through collaboration across four disciplines – cyber, analytics, engineering, and mission solutions – we work to ensure that the warfighters and intelligence officers protecting our nation have the best possible tools, data, and operational support. We build long-term relationships with our customers and pair them with top-tier experts who know what’s at stake and how to deliver results with precision and purpose.

