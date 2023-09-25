Doug Parker Appointed as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Footprint

GILBERT, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Footprint, a global materials science and technology company focused on creating a healthy planet, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Parker as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing & Supply Chain. In his new role, Doug will provide strategic oversight for Footprint’s manufacturing operations in key locations, including Arizona, Mexico, and Poland.





With over three decades of experience in the manufacturing and packaging industry, Doug Parker joins Footprint after an illustrious 30+ year career at Ball Corporation. During his tenure at Ball, Doug held executive and general management roles across operations, quality assurance, lean practices, and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS). His most recent position at Ball was as Vice President of Manufacturing, where he successfully led multiple manufacturing sites across North and Central America.

Prior to his role as VP of Manufacturing, Doug served as President of Ball Argentina in Latin America, showcasing his ability to navigate and excel in diverse international markets. Doug’s leadership at Ball Corporation was marked by his unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and operational excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doug Parker to the Footprint team as our Senior Vice President of Manufacturing & Supply Chain,” said Corey Berends, CEO of Footprint. “Doug’s extensive industry experience and exceptional track record in leadership make him the perfect fit to drive Footprint’s manufacturing and supply chain initiatives forward. His passion for safety, quality, and operational excellence aligns seamlessly with our commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

Doug Parker’s appointment further bolsters Footprint’s position as a trailblazer in environmentally friendly packaging solutions. His wealth of practical knowledge and hands-on experience in manufacturing and supply chain management will play a crucial role in shaping Footprint’s future as it continues to develop cutting-edge sustainable packaging alternatives.

“I am excited to join the Footprint team and contribute to the company’s mission of reducing plastic waste and creating a more sustainable future,” said Doug Parker. “Footprint’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability aligns with my own values, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Footprint to drive positive change in the global packaging industry.”

Doug Parker’s addition to Footprint’s leadership team underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability and its pursuit of eco-friendly packaging solutions. His extensive industry expertise will undoubtedly help Footprint achieve its mission of creating a healthy planet and healthy people.

About Footprint

Footprint is a global materials science and technology company with a clear vision to create a healthier planet and healthier people. Our mission is to provide solutions to eliminate single-use plastics in our food chain. Footprint’s engineers use plant-based fiber technology to design, develop, and manufacture bio-based products. Footprint is rapidly expanding into new categories with customized and patented solutions for customers. While working with leading global consumer brands, Footprint’s products have already led to a worldwide redirection of millions of pounds of plastic waste from entering the environment.

Footprint was founded in 2014 and employs about 2,000 employees with operations in the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Asia. Footprint was named to Fast Company’s “Brands that Matter” list in 2022, CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” list in 2021, and Fortune’s “Change the World” list in 2020.

For more information on Footprint’s sustainable solutions, visit www.footprintus.com.

