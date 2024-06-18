DoubleVerify’s 8th Annual Global Insights Report Highlights the Rising Importance of Attention Metrics

Highlighting a 47% adoption rate among media buyers, the report underscores the transformative role of attention metrics in advertising

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today released its 2024 Global Insights Report. This comprehensive analysis draws on more than one trillion video and display impressions delivered across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, from January to December 2023, including desktop, mobile web, mobile app, and connected TV (CTV). The study also incorporates a global survey conducted by Sapio, polling 1,000 advertisers across these regions.

The report underscores the growing importance of attention-based measurement in advertising, especially as cookies become obsolete and the call for transparent metrics increases. In 2023, advertisers increasingly prioritized attention metrics, with 47% of media buyers planning to integrate these metrics into their strategies in 2024. DV’s own attention solution, DV Authentic Attention®, tripled in adoption over the past year.

DV Authentic Attention® assesses two primary dimensions of attention: engagement and exposure, analyzing over 50 data points in real-time, without relying on cookies. Exposure metrics consider the ad’s entire presentation, measuring intensity and prominence through viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, and audibility. Engagement metrics track user-initiated interactions with the ad, such as touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio controls. The DV Attention Index integrates these dimensions, benchmarking performance against a baseline score of 100.

The report provides compelling examples from the Retail Media Network (RMN) and Made for Advertising (MFA) sectors. Despite lower viewability on RMN sites and apps, broader attention metrics reveal a more substantial impact on engagement. Conversely, while MFAs may optimize for high viewability, their attention scores often tell a different story, indicating that understanding engagement requires more nuanced analysis. These examples highlight the importance of attention metrics in understanding the drivers of attention and optimizing media buying strategies.

The report also reveals broad attention trends across various media types and platforms, indicating that factors like device type, ad size, and media environment significantly impact attention levels. This emphasizes the necessity of customizing ads to each platform’s unique characteristics.

Furthermore, the report overall delves into other critical industry topics, including the expansive role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming media and advertising risks and opportunities, the rapid increase in MFA content, the rise of RMNs with specialized inventory, and how responsible media buying contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

For the full 2024 Global Insights Report, visit: https://doubleverify.com/global-insights-2024-trends-report

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Contacts

Press:



Chris Harihar, chris@crenshawcomm.com