DoubleVerify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

Truist Securities Virtual Internet Summit 2022

Monday, September 12, 2022

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 (fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET)

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

