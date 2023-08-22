DoubleVerify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Host Innovation Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference



Thursday, September 7, 2023



Fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. PT (11:10 a.m. ET) available via webcast on https://ir.doubleverify.com/

Truist Securities’ Virtual Internet Growth Summit



Tuesday, September 12, 2023

In addition, DV will host an Innovation Day where members of DV and Scibids senior leadership teams along with DV partners and industry experts will present their vision for AI-driven innovation in digital advertising and showcase how advertisers can use Scibids’ customizable AI technology to drive superior outcomes.

Innovation Day



Thursday, September 14, 2023



1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET



In-person at The Standard, High Line hotel in NYC



Webcast on https://ir.doubleverify.com/

Advanced registration for the in-person event is required and space is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact DV investor relations to register at ir@doubleverify.com.

