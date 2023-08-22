Home Business Wire DoubleVerify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Host Innovation Day
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. PT (11:10 a.m. ET) available via webcast on https://ir.doubleverify.com/

Truist Securities’ Virtual Internet Growth Summit

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

In addition, DV will host an Innovation Day where members of DV and Scibids senior leadership teams along with DV partners and industry experts will present their vision for AI-driven innovation in digital advertising and showcase how advertisers can use Scibids’ customizable AI technology to drive superior outcomes.

Innovation Day

Thursday, September 14, 2023

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

In-person at The Standard, High Line hotel in NYC

Webcast on https://ir.doubleverify.com/

Advanced registration for the in-person event is required and space is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact DV investor relations to register at ir@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

