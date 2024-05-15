DoubleVerify to Participate in Investor Conferences on Monday, May 20th, Tuesday June 4th and Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:
The 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
Monday, May 20, 2024 (fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET)
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 (fireside chat at 12:15 p.m. ET)
William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.
