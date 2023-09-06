Home Business Wire DoubleVerify to Participate in Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference
Business Wire

DoubleVerify to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conference:

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via webcast and archived replay on https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

Articoli correlati

Red Hat OpenShift Now Available in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform helps agencies scale modernization efforts while mitigating potential risks in cloud-native transformationRALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Rare Launches SHINE Community Solar Initiative to Bring Green Jobs, Lower Energy Bills to Greater Boston’s Underserved Communities

Business Wire Business Wire -
In partnership with leading Boston-based anti-poverty and community development organizations, SHINE brings solar jobs and renewable energy to these...
Continua a leggere

Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit Files Lawsuits Against Bad Actors Attempting to Use Social Media to Knowingly Sell Counterfeit Luxury Items

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bad actors attempted to evade Amazon’s controls by listing generic products while purposefully promoting counterfeits on social media channels.SEATTLE--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php