DoubleVerify to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What:

   

DoubleVerify Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

   

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time:

   

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

   

US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: +1 (215) 268-9878

Webcast:

   

https://ir.doubleverify.com/

 

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

