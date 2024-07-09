DoubleVerify to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 30, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What: DoubleVerify Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987 International: +1 (215) 268-9878 Webcast: https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

