DoubleVerify to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 31, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, July 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What:

DoubleVerify Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Monday, July 31, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: +1 (215) 268-9878

Webcast:

https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

