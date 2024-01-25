DoubleVerify to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.
What:
DoubleVerify Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:
US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987
International: +1 (215) 268-9878
Webcast:
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.
