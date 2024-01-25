DoubleVerify to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

Home Business Wire DoubleVerify to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What:

DoubleVerify Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: +1 (215) 268-9878

Webcast:

https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

