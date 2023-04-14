<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DoubleVerify to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 5:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What:

DoubleVerify First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: +1 (215) 268-9878

Webcast:

https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media Contact
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

