DoubleVerify Strengthens Global Presence with New Leadership Appointments and Expansion into Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced today that it is expanding its global presence with the launch of business operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

This expansion underscores DoubleVerify’s commitment to provide local support to its growing client base across Southeast Asia. Conrad Tallariti, RVP of Sales for Asia said, “The region has enormous potential, evidenced by high growth in digital ad spending as compared with the worldwide average. As advertisers increase their digital investments in the region, our team is working closely with them to protect their ad spend and maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns. Key DV customers in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam include local, regional and global brands such as Colgate-Palmolive, foodpanda and OPPO among numerous others.”

With the increasing momentum in these markets, the company recently elevated Stephanie King to the role of Senior Director overseeing Indonesia and the Philippines market. Jeremy Chang’s expanded role as a Senior Director will encompass growth responsibilities across Vietnam, Malaysia and Hong Kong. In conjunction with the regional growth and expansion of leadership roles, DoubleVerify plans to increase local in-market sales resources in Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam over the coming quarters.

“DoubleVerify’s expansion into Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines is a milestone in our global growth strategy,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “These markets have shown significant growth in digital advertising, and our increased presence will enable us to better support our customers, respond to local market needs, and strengthen our overall position across the Southeast Asia region.”

DV’s agency partnerships in the region include the regional offices of all major global and regional agency networks. The company also works with supply-side and demand-side platforms, marketplaces, ad exchanges, and retail media networks within Southeast Asia.

The expansion into these new markets demonstrates DoubleVerify’s commitment to build an expansive global footprint. The company will continue to explore opportunities for further growth as it pursues its mission to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure – worldwide.

