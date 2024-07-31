DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Increased Revenue by 17% Year-over-Year to $155.9 Million, Driven by Global Growth in Social and CTV Measurement

Achieved Net Income of $7.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $46.8 Million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Raised Midpoints of Full-Year 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Ranges

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“ The second quarter was pivotal for DV as we re-accelerated our revenue growth momentum driven by continued success in social and CTV measurement, and bolstered by the strength of our retail media platform business,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “ Our broad portfolio of differentiated products, including our latest performance solutions, Scibids AI and Authentic Attention, helped deliver double-digit growth across all three revenue lines and all key media environments. Our enterprise pipeline has never been stronger, with both greenfield and competitive opportunities set to fuel our resurgent business in the coming quarters. DV’s independent solutions provide unparalleled ROI for our customers, allowing us to continue to gain significant market share, solidifying our position as the industry leader and driving higher value for all our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:



(All comparisons are to the second quarter of 2023)

Total revenue of $155.9 million, an increase of 17%.

Activation revenue of $87.5 million, an increase of 12%.

Measurement revenue of $54.8 million, an increase of 22%. Social measurement revenue increased by 44%. International measurement revenue increased by 29%, with 35% growth in EMEA and 20% growth in APAC. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 55%.

Supply-side revenue of $13.6 million, an increase of 26%.

Net income of $7.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $46.8 million, which represented a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 16% year-over-year in the second quarter. MTM increased by 22% year-over-year. Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) declined 5% year-over-year primarily due to product and geographic mix. Measurement volumes, which are lower-priced than activation, increased relative to the prior-year period, driven by strong growth in social and international measurement.

Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the second quarter.

Announced authorization of the repurchase of $150 million common stock. Repurchased 1.4 million shares for a total of $25 million in the second quarter, and an additional 1.3 million shares for $25 million subsequent to quarter end. As of July 30, 2024, $100 million remains available for repurchases under the Repurchase Program.

Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion, and new enterprise logo wins. Notable second-quarter expansions and wins include: Universal Pictures, Panera, Subway, Dyson, Philip Morris, Bacardi, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Amazon Books, Honda Mobility, JTI and Ajinomoto.

Expanded YouTube’s brand safety and suitability measurement to include Performance Max and Demand Gen, offering comprehensive coverage of Google’s high-performance solutions that optimize real-time performance for better conversions and budget efficiency.

brand safety and suitability measurement to include Performance Max and Demand Gen, offering comprehensive coverage of Google’s high-performance solutions that optimize real-time performance for better conversions and budget efficiency. Expanded partnerships with Pinterest and Reddit to offer global brand safety and suitability measurement in multiple languages, leveraging DV’s AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence.

and to offer global brand safety and suitability measurement in multiple languages, leveraging DV’s AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence. Partnered with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners , a global top ten integrated marketing and innovation company, to harness DV’s AI powered pre-bid social and open web activation tools for enhancing ad effectiveness and media quality.

, a global top ten integrated marketing and innovation company, to harness DV’s AI powered pre-bid social and open web activation tools for enhancing ad effectiveness and media quality. Launched the industry’s only Transparency Center to foster digital trust by offering comprehensive resources that demystify digital media verification, dispel common misconceptions, and spotlight critical trends in ad quality and performance.

to foster digital trust by offering comprehensive resources that demystify digital media verification, dispel common misconceptions, and spotlight critical trends in ad quality and performance. Published DV’s 2024 Global Insights Report to highlight key industry trends, emphasizing attention metrics, AI’s transformative impact on digital advertising, the surge in MFA content, the rise of RMNs with specialized inventory, and the role of responsible media buying in reducing carbon emissions. The report has garnered over 1,000 downloads since launch globally.

“ In the second quarter, we achieved the high end of our revenue guidance and exceeded our adjusted EBITDA expectations, achieving year-over-year revenue growth of 17%, revenue less cost of sales of 83%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “ Our strong performance was driven by multiple products across activation, measurement, and supply-side revenue that leveraged growth across social, CTV, and retail media environments. As a result of our ongoing momentum, we are pleased to be raising the mid-points of our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We remain confident in our industry-leading revenue growth and profitability in the second half as we continue to outpace the digital advertising industry and gain market share.”

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter 2024:

Revenue of $167 to $171 million, a year-over-year increase of 17% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49 to $53 million, representing a 30% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2024:

Revenue of $667 to $675 million, a year-over-year increase of 17% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA of $206 to $214 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “ Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 30, 2024. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of As of (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,066 $ 310,131 Short-term investments 82,754 — Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,564 and $9,442 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 187,761 206,941 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,977 15,930 Total current assets 559,558 533,002 Property, plant and equipment, net 64,521 58,020 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 66,155 60,470 Goodwill 431,496 436,008 Intangible assets, net 125,420 140,883 Deferred tax assets 23,766 13,077 Other non-current assets 1,727 1,571 Total assets $ 1,272,643 $ 1,243,031 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities Trade payables $ 10,604 $ 12,932 Accrued expenses 44,136 44,264 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,113 9,029 Income tax liabilities 832 5,833 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,393 2,934 Other current liabilities 11,447 8,863 Total current liabilities 79,525 83,855 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,265 71,563 Finance lease obligations 1,844 2,865 Deferred tax liabilities 7,031 8,119 Other non-current liabilities 2,815 2,690 Total liabilities 167,480 169,092 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 172,634 shares issued and 171,244 outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,168 shares issued and 171,146 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 173 171 Additional paid-in capital 926,062 878,331 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,390 shares and 22 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (25,443 ) (743 ) Retained earnings 213,613 198,983 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (9,242 ) (2,803 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,105,163 1,073,939 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,272,643 $ 1,243,031

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 155,890 $ 133,744 $ 296,672 $ 256,338 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 26,102 26,191 52,720 50,143 Product development 39,806 31,941 76,200 60,496 Sales, marketing and customer support 44,863 31,537 82,735 57,249 General and administrative 23,066 19,755 45,141 39,943 Depreciation and amortization 11,004 9,676 21,932 18,659 Income from operations 11,049 14,644 17,944 29,848 Interest expense 233 247 465 503 Other income, net (2,064 ) (2,476 ) (4,336 ) (5,210 ) Income before income taxes 12,880 16,873 21,815 34,555 Income tax expense 5,406 4,034 7,185 9,541 Net income $ 7,474 $ 12,839 $ 14,630 $ 25,014 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.15 Weighted-average common stock outstanding: Basic 171,628 166,540 171,467 166,088 Diluted 175,961 172,488 176,850 172,129 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 7,474 $ 12,839 $ 14,630 $ 25,014 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (1,814 ) (377 ) (6,439 ) 816 Total comprehensive income $ 5,660 $ 12,462 $ 8,191 $ 25,830

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Additional (Loss) Income Total Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Net of Stockholders’ (in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Income Taxes Equity Balance as of January 1, 2024 171,168 $ 171 22 $ (743 ) $ 878,331 $ 198,983 $ (2,803 ) $ 1,073,939 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (4,625 ) (4,625 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 48 (1,792 ) — — — (1,792 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 20,718 — — 20,718 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 153 — — — 1,695 — — 1,695 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 435 1 — — (1 ) — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (38 ) 1,389 (1,389 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 7,156 — 7,156 Balance as of March 31, 2024 171,756 172 32 (1,146 ) 899,354 206,139 (7,428 ) 1,097,091 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (1,814 ) (1,814 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 30 (660 ) — — — (660 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 25,315 — — 25,315 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 124 — — — 1,914 — — 1,914 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 126 — — — 870 — — 870 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 628 1 — — (1 ) — — — Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program — — 1,369 (25,027 ) — — — (25,027 ) Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (41 ) 1,390 (1,390 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 7,474 — 7,474 Balance as of June 30, 2024 172,634 $ 173 1,390 $ (25,443 ) $ 926,062 $ 213,613 $ (9,242 ) $ 1,105,163 Balance as of January 1, 2023 165,448 $ 165 31 $ (796 ) $ 756,299 $ 127,517 $ (6,326 ) $ 876,859 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — 1,193 1,193 Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 30 (787 ) — — — (787 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 11,992 — — 11,992 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 527 1 — — 1,765 — — 1,766 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 182 — — — — — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (35 ) 914 (914 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 12,175 — 12,175 Balance as of March 31, 2023 166,157 166 26 (669 ) 769,142 139,692 (5,133 ) 903,198 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (377 ) (377 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 57 (1,966 ) — — — (1,966 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 15,399 — — 15,399 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 49 — — — 1,138 — — 1,138 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 711 1 — — 3,990 — — 3,991 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 333 — — — — — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (67 ) 2,107 (2,107 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 12,839 — 12,839 Balance as of June 30, 2023 167,250 $ 167 16 $ (528 ) $ 787,562 $ 152,531 $ (5,510 ) $ 934,222

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 14,630 $ 25,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Bad debt expense 1,453 3,706 Depreciation and amortization expense 21,932 18,659 Amortization of debt issuance costs 147 147 Non-cash lease expense 3,191 3,293 Deferred taxes (11,530 ) (16,639 ) Stock-based compensation expense 44,956 26,980 Interest (income) expense, net (784 ) 25 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 5 Other 1,582 209 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 16,397 (12,214 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,208 ) (11,168 ) Trade payables (2,076 ) 2,126 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,035 ) (7,979 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,655 32,164 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (13,558 ) (7,671 ) Purchase of short-term investments (81,937 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (95,495 ) (7,671 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 50,000 Payments to revolving credit facility — (50,000 ) Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 2,565 5,757 Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan 1,914 1,138 Finance lease payments (1,562 ) (1,028 ) Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program (25,027 ) — Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (2,452 ) (2,753 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,562 ) 3,114 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (850 ) 15 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (53,252 ) 27,622 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period 310,257 267,938 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period $ 257,005 $ 295,560 Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,066 $ 295,437 Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets) 939 123 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 257,005 $ 295,560 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 29,491 $ 41,284 Cash paid for interest $ 350 $ 389 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances $ 9,211 $ 1,261 Acquisition of equipment under finance lease $ — $ 5,479 Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 18 $ 480 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 1,064 $ 411

Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Revenue

Three Months Ended



June 30, Change Change Six Months Ended



June 30, Change Change 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Revenue by customer type: Activation $ 87,471 $ 77,942 $ 9,529 12 % $ 166,793 $ 147,834 $ 18,959 13 % Measurement 54,817 44,989 9,828 22 104,092 86,374 17,718 21 Supply-side customer 13,602 10,813 2,789 26 25,787 22,130 3,657 17 Total revenue $ 155,890 $ 133,744 $ 22,146 17 % $ 296,672 $ 256,338 $ 40,334 16 %

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Net income $ 7,474 $ 12,839 $ 14,630 $ 25,014 Net income margin 5 % 10 % 5 % 10 % Depreciation and amortization 11,004 9,676 21,932 18,659 Stock-based compensation 24,715 15,167 44,956 26,980 Interest expense 233 247 465 503 Income tax expense 5,406 4,034 7,185 9,541 M&A and restructuring (recoveries) costs (a) (11 ) 700 — 700 Offering and secondary offering costs (b) 10 122 68 309 Other recoveries (c) — (266 ) — (533 ) Other income (d) (2,064 ) (2,476 ) (4,336 ) (5,210 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,767 $ 40,043 $ 84,900 $ 75,963 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 30 % 29 % 30 %

_______________ (a) M&A and restructuring (recoveries) costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 consist of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Scibids. (b) Offering and secondary offering costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for underwritten secondary public offerings by certain stockholders of the Company. (c) Other recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of sublease income for leased office space. (d) Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 consist of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of the core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in operating results on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay income taxes;

they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal debt payments; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges related mainly to intangible assets, certain assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

In addition, other companies in the industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, therefore limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tejal Engman



DoubleVerify



IR@doubleverify.com

Media Contact

Chris Harihar



Crenshaw Communications



646‑535‑9475



chris@crenshawcomm.com

