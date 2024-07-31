Home Business Wire DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Increased Revenue by 17% Year-over-Year to $155.9 Million, Driven by Global Growth in Social and CTV Measurement

Achieved Net Income of $7.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $46.8 Million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Raised Midpoints of Full-Year 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Ranges

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The second quarter was pivotal for DV as we re-accelerated our revenue growth momentum driven by continued success in social and CTV measurement, and bolstered by the strength of our retail media platform business,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our broad portfolio of differentiated products, including our latest performance solutions, Scibids AI and Authentic Attention, helped deliver double-digit growth across all three revenue lines and all key media environments. Our enterprise pipeline has never been stronger, with both greenfield and competitive opportunities set to fuel our resurgent business in the coming quarters. DV’s independent solutions provide unparalleled ROI for our customers, allowing us to continue to gain significant market share, solidifying our position as the industry leader and driving higher value for all our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the second quarter of 2023)

  • Total revenue of $155.9 million, an increase of 17%.
  • Activation revenue of $87.5 million, an increase of 12%.
  • Measurement revenue of $54.8 million, an increase of 22%.
    • Social measurement revenue increased by 44%.
    • International measurement revenue increased by 29%, with 35% growth in EMEA and 20% growth in APAC.
    • Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 55%.
  • Supply-side revenue of $13.6 million, an increase of 26%.
  • Net income of $7.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $46.8 million, which represented a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 16% year-over-year in the second quarter.
    • MTM increased by 22% year-over-year.
    • Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) declined 5% year-over-year primarily due to product and geographic mix. Measurement volumes, which are lower-priced than activation, increased relative to the prior-year period, driven by strong growth in social and international measurement.
  • Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the second quarter.
  • Announced authorization of the repurchase of $150 million common stock. Repurchased 1.4 million shares for a total of $25 million in the second quarter, and an additional 1.3 million shares for $25 million subsequent to quarter end. As of July 30, 2024, $100 million remains available for repurchases under the Repurchase Program.
  • Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion, and new enterprise logo wins.
    • Notable second-quarter expansions and wins include: Universal Pictures, Panera, Subway, Dyson, Philip Morris, Bacardi, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Amazon Books, Honda Mobility, JTI and Ajinomoto.
  • Expanded YouTube’s brand safety and suitability measurement to include Performance Max and Demand Gen, offering comprehensive coverage of Google’s high-performance solutions that optimize real-time performance for better conversions and budget efficiency.
  • Expanded partnerships with Pinterest and Reddit to offer global brand safety and suitability measurement in multiple languages, leveraging DV’s AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence.
  • Partnered with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, a global top ten integrated marketing and innovation company, to harness DV’s AI powered pre-bid social and open web activation tools for enhancing ad effectiveness and media quality.
  • Launched the industry’s only Transparency Center to foster digital trust by offering comprehensive resources that demystify digital media verification, dispel common misconceptions, and spotlight critical trends in ad quality and performance.
  • Published DV’s 2024 Global Insights Report to highlight key industry trends, emphasizing attention metrics, AI’s transformative impact on digital advertising, the surge in MFA content, the rise of RMNs with specialized inventory, and the role of responsible media buying in reducing carbon emissions. The report has garnered over 1,000 downloads since launch globally.

In the second quarter, we achieved the high end of our revenue guidance and exceeded our adjusted EBITDA expectations, achieving year-over-year revenue growth of 17%, revenue less cost of sales of 83%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “Our strong performance was driven by multiple products across activation, measurement, and supply-side revenue that leveraged growth across social, CTV, and retail media environments. As a result of our ongoing momentum, we are pleased to be raising the mid-points of our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We remain confident in our industry-leading revenue growth and profitability in the second half as we continue to outpace the digital advertising industry and gain market share.”

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter 2024:

  • Revenue of $167 to $171 million, a year-over-year increase of 17% at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $49 to $53 million, representing a 30% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2024:

  • Revenue of $667 to $675 million, a year-over-year increase of 17% at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $206 to $214 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 30, 2024. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

As of

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

June 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

256,066

 

 

$

310,131

 

Short-term investments

 

 

82,754

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,564 and $9,442 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

187,761

 

 

 

206,941

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

32,977

 

 

 

15,930

 

Total current assets

 

 

559,558

 

 

 

533,002

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

64,521

 

 

 

58,020

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

66,155

 

 

 

60,470

 

Goodwill

 

 

431,496

 

 

 

436,008

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

125,420

 

 

 

140,883

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

23,766

 

 

 

13,077

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

1,727

 

 

 

1,571

 

Total assets

 

$

1,272,643

 

 

$

1,243,031

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

10,604

 

 

$

12,932

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

44,136

 

 

 

44,264

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

10,113

 

 

 

9,029

 

Income tax liabilities

 

 

832

 

 

 

5,833

 

Current portion of finance lease obligations

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

2,934

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

11,447

 

 

 

8,863

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

79,525

 

 

 

83,855

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

76,265

 

 

 

71,563

 

Finance lease obligations

 

 

1,844

 

 

 

2,865

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

7,031

 

 

 

8,119

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

2,815

 

 

 

2,690

 

Total liabilities

 

 

167,480

 

 

 

169,092

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 172,634 shares issued and 171,244 outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,168 shares issued and 171,146 outstanding as of December 31, 2023

 

 

173

 

 

 

171

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

926,062

 

 

 

878,331

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,390 shares and 22 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

(25,443

)

 

 

(743

)

Retained earnings

 

 

213,613

 

 

 

198,983

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes

 

 

(9,242

)

 

 

(2,803

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,105,163

 

 

 

1,073,939

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,272,643

 

 

$

1,243,031

 
 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenue

 

$

155,890

 

 

$

133,744

 

 

$

296,672

 

 

$

256,338

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

26,102

 

 

 

26,191

 

 

 

52,720

 

 

 

50,143

 

Product development

 

 

39,806

 

 

 

31,941

 

 

 

76,200

 

 

 

60,496

 

Sales, marketing and customer support

 

 

44,863

 

 

 

31,537

 

 

 

82,735

 

 

 

57,249

 

General and administrative

 

 

23,066

 

 

 

19,755

 

 

 

45,141

 

 

 

39,943

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

11,004

 

 

 

9,676

 

 

 

21,932

 

 

 

18,659

 

Income from operations

 

 

11,049

 

 

 

14,644

 

 

 

17,944

 

 

 

29,848

 

Interest expense

 

 

233

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

465

 

 

 

503

 

Other income, net

 

 

(2,064

)

 

 

(2,476

)

 

 

(4,336

)

 

 

(5,210

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

12,880

 

 

 

16,873

 

 

 

21,815

 

 

 

34,555

 

Income tax expense

 

 

5,406

 

 

 

4,034

 

 

 

7,185

 

 

 

9,541

 

Net income

 

$

7,474

 

 

$

12,839

 

 

$

14,630

 

 

$

25,014

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.15

 

Diluted

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.15

 

Weighted-average common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

171,628

 

 

 

166,540

 

 

 

171,467

 

 

 

166,088

 

Diluted

 

 

175,961

 

 

 

172,488

 

 

 

176,850

 

 

 

172,129

 

Comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

7,474

 

 

$

12,839

 

 

$

14,630

 

 

$

25,014

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

 

 

(1,814

)

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(6,439

)

 

 

816

 

Total comprehensive income

 

$

5,660

 

 

$

12,462

 

 

$

8,191

 

 

$

25,830

 
 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Income

 

Total

 

 

Common Stock

 

Treasury Stock

 

Paid-in

 

Retained

 

Net of

 

Stockholders’

(in thousands)

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Capital

 

Earnings

 

Income Taxes

 

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2024

 

171,168

 

 

$

171

 

 

22

 

 

$

(743

)

 

$

878,331

 

 

$

198,983

 

 

$

(2,803

)

 

$

1,073,939

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,625

)

 

 

(4,625

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

(1,792

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,792

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,718

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

153

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,695

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,695

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

435

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

(1,389

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,156

 

 

 

 

 

7,156

 

Balance as of March 31, 2024

 

171,756

 

 

 

172

 

 

32

 

 

 

(1,146

)

 

 

899,354

 

 

 

206,139

 

 

 

(7,428

)

 

 

1,097,091

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,814

)

 

 

(1,814

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

(660

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(660

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,315

 

Common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,914

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

870

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

870

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

628

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

(25,027

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(25,027

)

Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

1,390

 

 

 

(1,390

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,474

 

Balance as of June 30, 2024

 

172,634

 

 

$

173

 

 

1,390

 

 

$

(25,443

)

 

$

926,062

 

 

$

213,613

 

 

$

(9,242

)

 

$

1,105,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance as of January 1, 2023

 

165,448

 

 

$

165

 

 

31

 

 

$

(796

)

 

$

756,299

 

 

$

127,517

 

 

$

(6,326

)

 

$

876,859

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

1,193

 

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

(787

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(787

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,992

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

527

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,766

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

 

 

(35

)

 

 

914

 

 

 

(914

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,175

 

Balance as of March 31, 2023

 

166,157

 

 

 

166

 

 

26

 

 

 

(669

)

 

 

769,142

 

 

 

139,692

 

 

 

(5,133

)

 

 

903,198

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(377

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

(1,966

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,966

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,399

 

Common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,138

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

711

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,991

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

 

 

(67

)

 

 

2,107

 

 

 

(2,107

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,839

 

Balance as of June 30, 2023

 

167,250

 

 

$

167

 

 

16

 

 

$

(528

)

 

$

787,562

 

 

$

152,531

 

 

$

(5,510

)

 

$

934,222

 
 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

14,630

 

 

$

25,014

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

1,453

 

 

 

3,706

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

21,932

 

 

 

18,659

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

147

 

 

 

147

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

3,191

 

 

 

3,293

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(11,530

)

 

 

(16,639

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

44,956

 

 

 

26,980

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

(784

)

 

 

25

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Other

 

 

1,582

 

 

 

209

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

16,397

 

 

 

(12,214

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(17,208

)

 

 

(11,168

)

Trade payables

 

 

(2,076

)

 

 

2,126

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(5,035

)

 

 

(7,979

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

67,655

 

 

 

32,164

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(13,558

)

 

 

(7,671

)

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

(81,937

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(95,495

)

 

 

(7,671

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Payments to revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

 

2,565

 

 

 

5,757

 

Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

 

1,914

 

 

 

1,138

 

Finance lease payments

 

 

(1,562

)

 

 

(1,028

)

Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program

 

 

(25,027

)

 

 

 

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

(2,452

)

 

 

(2,753

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(24,562

)

 

 

3,114

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(850

)

 

 

15

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(53,252

)

 

 

27,622

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period

 

 

310,257

 

 

 

267,938

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period

 

$

257,005

 

 

$

295,560

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

256,066

 

 

$

295,437

 

Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets)

 

 

939

 

 

 

123

 

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

257,005

 

 

$

295,560

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

29,491

 

 

$

41,284

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

350

 

 

$

389

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances

 

$

9,211

 

 

$

1,261

 

Acquisition of equipment under finance lease

 

$

 

 

$

5,479

 

Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

18

 

 

$

480

 

Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs

 

$

1,064

 

 

$

411
 

Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Revenue

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Change

 

Change

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

Change

 

Change

 

2024

 

2023

 

$

 

%

 

2024

 

2023

 

$

 

%

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue by customer type:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Activation

$

87,471

 

 

$

77,942

 

 

$

9,529

 

 

12

%

 

$

166,793

 

 

$

147,834

 

 

$

18,959

 

 

13

%

Measurement

 

54,817

 

 

44,989

 

 

9,828

 

22

 

 

 

104,092

 

 

86,374

 

 

17,718

 

21

 

Supply-side customer

 

13,602

 

 

 

10,813

 

 

 

2,789

 

 

26

 

 

 

25,787

 

 

 

22,130

 

 

 

3,657

 

 

17

 

Total revenue

$

155,890

 

 

$

133,744

 

 

$

22,146

 

 

17

%

 

$

296,672

 

 

$

256,338

 

 

$

40,334

 

 

16

%

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

(In Thousands)

 

(In Thousands)

Net income

$

7,474

 

 

$

12,839

 

 

$

14,630

 

 

$

25,014

 

Net income margin

 

5

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

10

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,004

 

 

 

9,676

 

 

 

21,932

 

 

 

18,659

 

Stock-based compensation

 

24,715

 

 

 

15,167

 

 

 

44,956

 

 

 

26,980

 

Interest expense

 

233

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

465

 

 

 

503

 

Income tax expense

 

5,406

 

 

 

4,034

 

 

 

7,185

 

 

 

9,541

 

M&A and restructuring (recoveries) costs (a)

 

(11

)

 

 

700

 

 

 

 

 

 

700

 

Offering and secondary offering costs (b)

 

10

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

309

 

Other recoveries (c)

 

 

 

 

(266

)

 

 

 

 

 

(533

)

Other income (d)

 

(2,064

)

 

 

(2,476

)

 

 

(4,336

)

 

 

(5,210

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,767

 

 

$

40,043

 

 

$

84,900

 

 

$

75,963

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

30

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

29

%

 

 

30

%
_______________

(a)

 

M&A and restructuring (recoveries) costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 consist of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Scibids.

(b)

 

Offering and secondary offering costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for underwritten secondary public offerings by certain stockholders of the Company.

(c)

 

Other recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of sublease income for leased office space.

(d)

 

Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 consist of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of the core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in operating results on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal debt payments; and
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges related mainly to intangible assets, certain assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

In addition, other companies in the industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, therefore limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media Contact
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646‑535‑9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

