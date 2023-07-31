<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Increased Revenue by 22% Year-over-Year to $133.7 Million Driven by Global Growth in Social, CTV Measurement and Programmatic Activation

Achieved Net Income of $12.8 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 Million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Agreed to Acquire Scibids, the Global Leader in AI Powered Digital Campaign Optimization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of solid growth and profitability and are excited to discuss our recently announced acquisition of Scibids, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our second quarter performance demonstrates the durability of our core growth drivers – product innovation, channel expansion and global market penetration – and the impressive list of new enterprise logos that we have added to our roster underscore the power of our differentiated market offering. Our agreement to acquire Scibids will take that differentiation a step further, as its proven, AI-powered, real-time optimization algorithms will leverage DV’s media quality and performance data to drive superior KPIs and business outcomes for advertisers. We expect this strategic investment to transform our long-term growth trajectory by making our sizable and successful Activation business more impactful and enhancing our Measurement data all while accelerating DV’s evolution from protection to performance.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the second quarter of 2022)

  • Total revenue of $133.7 million, an increase of 22%.
  • Activation revenue of $77.9 million, an increase of 29%.
  • Measurement revenue of $45.0 million, an increase of 16%.
    • Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for Social and CTV increased by 41% and 32% respectively.
    • International measurement revenue increased by 39% with EMEA growth of 33% and APAC growth of 50%.
  • Supply-Side revenue of $10.8 million, an increase of 4%.
  • Net income of $12.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million, which represented a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 24% year-over-year in the second quarter primarily due to a 24% increase in Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”), while Measured Transaction Fee (“MTF”) remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis.
  • Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the second quarter.
  • Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 51% year-over-year in the second quarter due to volume expansion by large existing global advertisers as well as by new customer activations.
  • Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins. Notable new business wins include:
    • Expansions: Avis and Swarovski
    • New enterprise customer wins: Uber Brand Marketing, Sam’s Club, Pizza Hut, Revlon, Bose and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan
  • Expanded Meta viewability offering by extending media quality measurement to Facebook and Instagram Reels, a rapidly-growing short-form video environment with high levels of user engagement.
  • Extended media quality measurement to YouTube Shorts, Masthead, and In-feed Video formats.
  • Announced a partnership with Uber providing greater transparency into the quality of ad campaigns across the Uber Journey Ad format in the United States.
  • Signed a multi-year contract with Outbrain to provide DV’s Brand Safety Floor and fraud avoidance solutions beginning in June, ahead of Outbrain’s launch of Onyx, a new branding platform designed to maximize impact of awareness and consideration campaigns.
  • Partnered with TVision to align TVision’s viewer presence and eyes-on-screen attention data with DV’s ad exposure and user engagement attention data to provide the most comprehensive and scalable CTV attention offering in the market.
  • Continued collaboration with Roku to investigate emerging CTV ad fraud schemes, following the successful neutralization of SmokeScreen, a sophisticated ad fraud scheme that targeted CTV devices. The collaboration leverages Roku’s proprietary Advertising Watermark technology and DV’s cutting-edge Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions to efficiently identify and mitigate app spoofing.

Strategic Investment and Innovation Day:

  • Announced an agreement to acquire Scibids, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $125 million and a potential earnout based on Scibids’ achievement of certain performance milestones over 2023.
  • Announced an in-person Innovation Day for the investment community on Thursday, September 14th, from 1pm to 4pm at The Standard Hotel in New York City. The event will also be webcast live with an archived replay available on the following day.

In the second quarter, we continued to deliver solid results with year-over-year revenue growth of 22% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, driven by continued international expansion, and product successes in fast-growing sectors such as programmatic activation, Social and CTV,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “In addition to delivering solid growth and high profitability, we took advantage of our debt-free balance sheet and significant cash position to support the pending acquisition of Scibids. We expect this strategic AI investment to fortify our long-term growth profile and allow us to capture a greater share of a large and growing addressable market. With a broadly inline second quarter performance, we are reiterating our full-year 2023 guidance ranges and expect to deliver 24% full year revenue growth and a 31% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoints.”

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter 2023:

  • Revenue of $135 to $141 million, a year-over-year increase of 23% at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $39 to $41 million, representing a 29% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2023:

  • Revenue of $557 to $569 million, a year-over-year increase of 24% at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $171 to $179 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 31, 2023. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

As of

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

295,437

 

 

$

267,813

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $10,757 and $8,893 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

176,007

 

 

 

167,122

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

20,715

 

 

 

10,161

 

Total current assets

 

 

492,159

 

 

 

445,096

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

54,793

 

 

 

47,034

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

62,499

 

 

 

64,692

 

Goodwill

 

 

343,682

 

 

 

343,011

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

122,974

 

 

 

135,429

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

4,901

 

 

 

35

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

1,657

 

 

 

1,731

 

Total assets

 

$

1,082,665

 

 

$

1,037,028

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

8,837

 

 

$

6,675

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

36,945

 

 

 

33,085

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

8,851

 

 

 

7,041

 

Income tax liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

11,953

 

Current portion of finance lease obligations

 

 

3,139

 

 

 

1,846

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

8,476

 

 

 

8,310

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

66,248

 

 

 

68,910

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

73,369

 

 

 

74,086

 

Finance lease obligations

 

 

3,938

 

 

 

779

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

1,132

 

 

 

12,890

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

3,756

 

 

 

3,504

 

Total liabilities

 

 

148,443

 

 

 

160,169

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 167,250 shares issued and 167,234 outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,448 shares issued and 165,417 outstanding as of December 31, 2022

 

 

167

 

 

 

165

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

787,562

 

 

 

756,299

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 16 shares and 31 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

(528

)

 

 

(796

)

Retained earnings

 

 

152,531

 

 

 

127,517

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes

 

 

(5,510

)

 

 

(6,326

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

934,222

 

 

 

876,859

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,082,665

 

 

$

1,037,028

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

 

$

133,744

 

 

$

109,805

 

 

$

256,338

 

 

$

206,528

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

26,191

 

 

 

18,836

 

 

 

50,143

 

 

 

35,713

 

Product development

 

 

31,941

 

 

 

23,222

 

 

 

60,496

 

 

 

44,810

 

Sales, marketing and customer support

 

 

31,537

 

 

 

24,733

 

 

 

57,249

 

 

 

51,417

 

General and administrative

 

 

19,755

 

 

 

21,529

 

 

 

39,943

 

 

 

41,204

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,676

 

 

 

8,317

 

 

 

18,659

 

 

 

17,357

 

Income from operations

 

 

14,644

 

 

 

13,168

 

 

 

29,848

 

 

 

16,027

 

Interest expense

 

 

247

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

455

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(2,476

)

 

 

145

 

 

 

(5,210

)

 

 

191

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

16,873

 

 

 

12,800

 

 

 

34,555

 

 

 

15,381

 

Income tax expense

 

 

4,034

 

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

9,541

 

 

 

512

 

Net income

 

$

12,839

 

 

$

10,290

 

 

$

25,014

 

 

$

14,869

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.09

 

Diluted

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.09

 

Weighted-average common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

166,540

 

 

 

163,610

 

 

 

166,088

 

 

 

163,114

 

Diluted

 

 

172,488

 

 

 

170,223

 

 

 

172,129

 

 

 

170,359

 

Comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

12,839

 

 

$

10,290

 

 

$

25,014

 

 

$

14,869

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(5,634

)

 

 

816

 

 

 

(7,204

)

Total comprehensive income

 

$

12,462

 

 

$

4,656

 

 

$

25,830

 

 

$

7,665

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional

 

 

 

Income (Loss)

 

Total

 

 

Common Stock

 

Treasury Stock

 

Paid-in

 

Retained

 

Net of

 

Stockholders’

(in thousands)

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Capital

 

Earnings

 

Income Taxes

 

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2023

 

165,448

 

$

165

 

31

 

 

$

(796

)

 

$

756,299

 

 

$

127,517

 

$

(6,326

)

 

$

876,859

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

1,193

 

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

(787

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(787

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,992

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

527

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,766

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

(35

)

 

 

914

 

 

 

(914

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,175

 

 

 

 

 

12,175

 

Balance as of March 31, 2023

 

166,157

 

$

166

 

26

 

 

$

(669

)

 

$

769,142

 

 

$

139,692

 

$

(5,133

)

 

$

903,198

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(377

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

(1,966

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,966

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,399

 

Common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,138

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

711

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,991

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

(67

)

 

 

2,107

 

 

 

(2,107

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,839

 

 

 

 

 

12,839

 

Balance as of June 30, 2023

 

167,250

 

$

167

 

16

 

 

$

(528

)

 

$

787,562

 

 

$

152,531

 

$

(5,510

)

 

$

934,222

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance as of January 1, 2022

 

162,347

 

$

162

 

50

 

 

$

(1,802

)

 

$

717,228

 

 

$

84,249

 

$

(771

)

 

$

799,066

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,570

)

 

 

(1,570

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

(1,058

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,058

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,994

 

Common stock issued to non-employees

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

572

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,677

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,678

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,579

 

 

 

 

 

4,579

 

Balance as of March 31, 2022

 

163,118

 

$

163

 

91

 

 

$

(2,860

)

 

$

729,899

 

 

$

88,828

 

$

(2,341

)

 

$

813,689

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,634

)

 

 

(5,634

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

(8,133

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,133

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,517

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,517

 

Common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

768

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

768

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

176

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

838

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

798

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

(128

)

 

 

3,447

 

 

 

(3,447

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,290

 

 

 

 

 

10,290

 

Balance as of June 30, 2022

 

164,133

 

$

164

 

283

 

 

$

(7,546

)

 

$

737,574

 

 

$

99,118

 

$

(7,975

)

 

$

821,335

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

25,014

 

 

$

14,869

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

3,706

 

 

 

1,997

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

18,659

 

 

 

17,357

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

147

 

 

 

147

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

3,293

 

 

 

3,882

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(16,639

)

 

 

(3,974

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

26,980

 

 

 

20,253

 

Interest expense

 

 

25

 

 

 

72

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

5

 

 

 

1,345

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

1,510

 

Other

 

 

209

 

 

 

(302

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

(12,214

)

 

 

(21,942

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(11,168

)

 

 

(949

)

Trade payables

 

 

2,126

 

 

 

2,262

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(7,979

)

 

 

(9,978

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

32,164

 

 

 

26,549

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(7,671

)

 

 

(13,606

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

 

 

(7,671

)

 

 

(13,606

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Payments to revolving credit facility

 

 

(50,000

)

 

 

 

Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(3,247

)

Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

 

5,757

 

 

 

2,516

 

Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

768

 

Payments related to offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

Finance lease payments

 

 

(1,028

)

 

 

(907

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

(2,753

)

 

 

(9,191

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

3,114

 

 

 

(10,067

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

15

 

 

 

(738

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

27,622

 

 

 

2,138

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period

 

 

267,938

 

 

 

221,725

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period

 

$

295,560

 

 

$

223,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

295,437

 

 

$

223,738

 

Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets)

 

 

123

 

 

 

125

 

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

295,560

 

 

$

223,863

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

41,284

 

 

$

1,161

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

389

 

 

$

282

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances

 

$

1,261

 

 

$

79,565

 

Acquisition of equipment under finance lease

 

$

5,479

 

 

$

 

Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

480

 

 

$

 

Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs

 

$

411

 

$

258

Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Change

 

Change

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Change

 

Change

 

2023

 

2022

 

$

 

%

 

2023

 

2022

 

$

 

%

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

Revenue by customer type:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Activation

$

77,942

 

$

60,495

 

$

17,447

 

29

%

 

$

147,834

 

$

113,526

 

$

34,308

 

30

%

Measurement

 

44,989

 

 

38,903

 

 

6,086

 

16

 

 

 

86,374

 

 

72,737

 

 

13,637

 

19

 

Supply-side customer

 

10,813

 

 

10,407

 

 

406

 

4

 

 

 

22,130

 

 

20,265

 

 

1,865

 

9

 

Total revenue

$

133,744

 

$

109,805

 

$

23,939

 

22

%

 

$

256,338

 

$

206,528

 

$

49,810

 

24

%

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(In Thousands)

 

(In Thousands)

Net income

$

12,839

 

 

$

10,290

 

 

$

25,014

 

 

$

14,869

 

Net income margin

 

10

%

 

 

9

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

7

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,676

 

 

 

8,317

 

 

 

18,659

 

 

 

17,357

 

Stock-based compensation

 

15,167

 

 

 

9,259

 

 

 

26,980

 

 

 

20,253

 

Interest expense

 

247

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

455

 

Income tax expense

 

4,034

 

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

9,541

 

 

 

512

 

M&A and restructuring costs (a)

 

700

 

 

 

527

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

1,180

 

Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b)

 

122

 

 

 

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

 

Other (recoveries) costs (c)

 

(266

)

 

 

2,690

 

 

 

(533

)

 

 

3,887

 

Other (income) expense (d)

 

(2,476

)

 

 

145

 

 

 

(5,210

)

 

 

191

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

40,043

 

 

$

33,961

 

 

$

75,963

 

 

$

58,704

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

30

%

 

 

31

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

28

%

____________________

(a)

 

M&A and restructuring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of transaction costs related to the agreement to acquire Scibids Technology SAS (“Scibids”). M&A and restructuring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 consist of transaction costs, integration and restructuring costs related to the acquisition of OpenSlate.

(b)

 

Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of the Company.

(c)

 

Other recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of sublease income for leased office space. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, other costs consist of costs related to the departures of the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer, impairment related to a subleased office space and costs related to the disposal of furniture for unoccupied lease office space, partially offset by sublease income.

(d)

 

Other (income) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 consist of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period to period comparisons of the core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in operating results on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requir

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial...
Continua a leggere

Transcat Reports Strong First Quarter Results on Double-Digit Organic Service Growth and Expanding Gross Margins

Business Wire Business Wire -
First quarter consolidated revenue up 10.9% with 160 basis points gross margin expansion First quarter service revenue up 17.6%, service...
Continua a leggere

Rambus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered strong Q2 results with revenue in line and earnings at the high end of guidance Generated $50.4 million in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php