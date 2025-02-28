DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Increased Fourth Quarter Revenue by 11% Year-over-Year to $190.6 Million
Increased Fourth Quarter Supply-Side Revenue by 34% Year-over-Year
Achieved Fourth Quarter Net Income of $23.4 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $73.8 Million, Representing a Record 39% Adjusted EBITDA margin
Increased 2024 Revenue by 15% Year-over-Year to $656.8 Million, Driven by Global Growth in Social, CTV Measurement, and Programmatic Activation
Achieved 2024 Net Income of $56.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $218.9 Million, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA margin
Agreed to Acquire Rockerbox, a leader in performance attribution, optimization and marketing measurement, to drive greater ROI for advertisers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“DoubleVerify delivered solid full-year results in 2024, with 15% revenue growth, 33% adjusted EBITDA margins, and continued expansion across CTV, Social, and international markets,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Demand for DV’s solutions remained strong, with CTV measurement surging 95% year-over-year and supply-side revenue increasing 34%—reinforcing our leadership in verification and media quality measurement. Despite the variability in the market that we experienced in Q4, largely driven by the absence of a post-election rebound in ad spend, we maintained a strong profit margin while continuing to invest in evolving our solutions to not only enhance advertising brand alignment but also help measure and optimize media effectiveness. Our expected acquisition of Rockerbox is the latest chapter in this evolution. By integrating Rockerbox’s advanced attribution solutions, we are giving advertisers the tools to directly measure and maximize the impact of their media investments. Additionally, Rockerbox helps expand our core value proposition into mid-market, direct response advertisers, a previously untapped segment for DV. Heading into 2025, we are optimistic about future growth opportunities and remain focused on helping advertisers improve media quality and effectiveness, while unlocking measurable ROI in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2023)
- Total revenue of $190.6 million, an increase of 11%.
- Activation revenue of $109.5 million, an increase of 10%.
-
Measurement revenue of $64.4 million, an increase of 7%.
- Social measurement revenue increased by 9%.
- International measurement revenue increased by 11%, with 10% growth in EMEA and 13% growth in APAC.
- Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 95%.
- Supply-side revenue of $16.7 million, an increase of 34%.
- Net income of $23.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $73.8 million, which represented a 39% adjusted EBITDA margin.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to the full year 2023)
- Total revenue of $656.8 million, an increase of 15%.
- Media Transactions Measured (MTM) were 8.3 trillion, an increase of 19%, and the Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) was $0.072, a decrease of 4%, excluding the impact of an introductory fixed fee deal for one large customer.
- Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 112%.
- Activation revenue of $373.1 million, an increase of 13%.
-
Measurement revenue of $226.9 million, an increase of 15%.
- Social measurement revenue increased by 27%.
- International measurement revenue increased by 22%, with 25% growth in EMEA and 18% growth in APAC.
- Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 66%.
- Supply-side revenue of $56.8 million, an increase of 25%.
- Net income of $56.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $218.9 million, which represented a 33% adjusted EBITDA margin.
Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:
Overall
-
Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
- MTM increased by 14% year-over-year and Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) declined 5% year-over-year, excluding the impact of an introductory fixed fee deal for one large customer.
- Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the fourth quarter.
- Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion, and new enterprise logo wins, including Kenvue, Diageo, the FDA, Dollar General, Home Depot, National Bank of Canada, Mattress Firm, Kraken, BetMGM and Bet365.
Social Media Innovations
- Launched content-level avoidance for Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels. Powered by DV Universal Content Intelligence™, this AI-driven solution empowers advertisers to proactively safeguard brand equity by avoiding unsuitable content and maintaining control over ad placements at scale.
- Launched viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement for display ads on Reels across Facebook, expanding our existing video ad measurement. This enhancement provides advertisers with comprehensive transparency and performance insights across all Reels ad formats.
- Expanded brand safety and suitability coverage on TikTok to over 18 international markets, bringing DV’s TikTok coverage to 64 markets.
- Launched TikTok’s Video Exclusion List Solution, powered by DV in expanded alpha testing, empowering advertisers to proactively exclude videos identified as unsuitable through our reporting, further strengthening our pre-bid protection across social media.
- Expanded viewability and brand safety coverage across additional ad formats on YouTube. These updates provide advertisers with greater transparency and control on one of the world’s largest streaming platforms.
- Launched brand safety and suitability measurement on Snap, delivering comprehensive media quality authentication across the platform. This launch provides advertisers with the tools needed to ensure campaigns align with brand standards and perform effectively.
Open Web Integrations & Expansions
- Launched integrations with Google Ad Manager and on track to roll out Criteo and Index Exchange imminently. These integrations enable programmatic buyers to activate DoubleVerify’s media quality data across both buy and sell-side environments. This integration empowers advertisers to curate inventory at source, meeting their unique benchmarks for context, brand safety, and viewability while driving improved performance at scale.
Share Repurchase Program:
- Repurchased 6.8 million shares for $128.0 million in full-year 2024.
- Repurchased 1.1 million shares for $22.2 million in January 2025.
- $200.0 million available under the New Repurchase Program as of February 27, 2025.
Strategic Investment and Innovation Day:
- Announced an agreement to acquire Rockerbox, Inc. for $85.0 million in cash. Rockerbox is a leader in performance attribution, optimization, and marketing measurement, empowering advertisers to optimize advertising campaigns and maximize their return on investment.
- Announced an in-person Innovation Day for the investment community on Wednesday, June 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will also be webcast live, with an archived replay available the following day.
“In the fourth quarter, we generated $191 million in revenue and achieved a record 39% adjusted EBITDA margin, reflecting the efficiency of our operating model and disciplined approach to growth," said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. "We continue to balance profitability with strategic investments, such as the Rockerbox acquisition, which enhances our ability to drive long-term value for advertisers. With a strong balance sheet and $200 million available under the existing share repurchase program, we have the financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy while delivering sustained value for shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”
First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance:
DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:
First Quarter 2025:
- Revenue in the range of $151 and $155 million, a year-over-year increase of 9% at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $37 and $41 million, representing a 25% margin at the midpoint.
Full Year 2025:
- Revenue growth of approximately 10%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32%.
With respect to the Company’s expectations under "First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance" above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.
Conference Call, Webcast, and Other Information
DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 27, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.
In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.
Key Business Terms
Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.
Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.
Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.
Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.
Net Revenue Retention Rate is the total current period revenue earned from advertiser customers, which were also customers during the entire most recent twelve-month period, divided by the total prior year period revenue earned from the same advertiser customers, excluding a portion of our revenues that cannot be allocated to specific advertiser customers.
Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.
Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.
International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Assets:
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
292,820
$
310,131
Short-term investments
17,805
—
Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,003 and $9,442 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
226,225
206,941
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,201
15,930
Total current assets
559,051
533,002
Property, plant and equipment, net
70,195
58,020
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
67,721
60,470
Goodwill
427,621
436,008
Intangible assets, net
110,356
140,883
Deferred tax assets
35,488
13,077
Other non‑current assets
5,778
1,571
Total assets
$
1,276,210
$
1,243,031
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current liabilities
Trade payables
$
11,598
$
12,932
Accrued expense
54,532
44,264
Operating lease liabilities, current
11,048
9,029
Income tax liabilities
15,592
5,833
Current portion of finance lease obligations
2,512
2,934
Other current liabilities
8,200
8,863
Total current liabilities
103,482
83,855
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
77,297
71,563
Finance lease obligations
812
2,865
Deferred tax liabilities
8,509
8,119
Other non‑current liabilities
2,651
2,690
Total liabilities
192,751
169,092
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 174,003 shares issued and 167,069 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,168 shares issued and 171,146 outstanding as of December 31, 2023
174
171
Additional paid‑in capital
974,383
878,331
Treasury stock, at cost, 6,934 shares and 22 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(131,620
)
(743
)
Retained earnings
255,214
198,983
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
(14,692
)
(2,803
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,083,459
1,073,939
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,276,210
$
1,243,031
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2022
Revenue
$
656,849
$
572,543
$
452,418
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
116,515
106,631
77,866
Product development
153,046
125,376
95,118
Sales, marketing and customer support
167,506
125,953
107,416
General and administrative
92,147
87,971
78,666
Depreciation and amortization
45,215
40,885
34,328
Income from operations
82,420
85,727
59,024
Interest expense
1,118
1,066
905
Other income, net
(7,488
)
(11,216
)
(1,249
)
Income before income taxes
88,790
95,877
59,368
Income tax expense
32,559
24,411
16,100
Net income
$
56,231
$
71,466
$
43,268
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.33
$
0.43
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.32
$
0.41
$
0.25
Weighted‑average common stock outstanding:
Basic
170,515
167,803
163,882
Diluted
175,076
173,435
170,755
Comprehensive income:
Net income
$
56,231
$
71,466
$
43,268
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
(11,889
)
3,523
(5,555
)
Total comprehensive income
$
44,342
$
74,989
$
37,713
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accumulated Other
Additional
Comprehensive
Total
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Paid‑in
Retained
Loss,
Stockholders’
(in thousands)
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Net of Income Taxes
Equity
Balances as of January 1, 2022
162,347
$
162
50
$
(1,802
)
$
717,228
$
84,249
$
(771
)
$
799,066
Foreign currency translation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
(5,555
)
(5,555
)
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
—
—
402
(10,244
)
—
—
—
(10,244
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
—
—
42,787
—
—
42,787
Common stock issued to non-employees
4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
1,518
2
—
—
5,801
—
—
5,803
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
1,488
1
—
—
(1
)
—
—
—
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
91
—
—
—
1,734
—
—
1,734
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
—
—
(421
)
11,250
(11,250
)
—
—
—
Net income
—
—
—
—
—
43,268
—
43,268
Balances as of December 31, 2022
165,448
165
31
(796
)
756,299
127,517
(6,326
)
876,859
Foreign currency translation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,523
3,523
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
—
—
142
(4,586
)
—
—
—
(4,586
)
Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition
1,642
2
—
—
52,935
—
—
52,937
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
—
—
60,351
—
—
60,351
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
105
—
—
—
2,723
—
—
2,723
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
2,634
3
—
—
10,663
—
—
10,666
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
1,339
1
—
—
(1
)
—
—
—
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
—
—
(151
)
4,639
(4,639
)
—
—
—
Net income
—
—
—
—
—
71,466
—
71,466
Balances as of December 31, 2023
171,168
171
22
(743
)
878,331
198,983
(2,803
)
1,073,939
Foreign currency translation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
(11,889
)
(11,889
)
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
—
—
248
(5,822
)
—
—
—
(5,822
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
—
—
92,821
—
—
92,821
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
230
—
—
—
3,531
—
—
3,531
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
408
—
—
—
3,315
—
—
3,315
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
2,197
3
—
—
(3
)
—
—
—
Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program
—
—
6,787
(128,667
)
—
—
—
(128,667
)
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
—
—
(123
)
3,612
(3,612
)
—
—
—
Net income
—
—
—
—
—
56,231
—
56,231
Balances as of December 31, 2024
174,003
$
174
6,934
$
(131,620
)
$
974,383
$
255,214
$
(14,692
)
$
1,083,459
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2022
Operating activities:
Net income
$
56,231
$
71,466
$
43,268
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Bad debt expense
4,993
10,075
5,033
Depreciation and amortization expense
45,215
40,885
34,328
Amortization of debt issuance costs
442
294
294
Non-cash lease expense
7,164
6,727
7,339
Deferred taxes
(21,653
)
(25,046
)
(19,581
)
Stock-based compensation expense
90,658
59,244
42,307
Interest expense, net
60
68
107
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
—
5
1,353
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
1,510
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(1,193
)
—
Other
3,338
492
87
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations
Trade receivables
(26,702
)
(43,691
)
(49,765
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(11,352
)
(5,591
)
9,094
Trade payables
(1,067
)
5,476
2,884
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
12,337
530
16,604
Net cash provided by operating activities
159,664
119,741
94,862
Investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(27,149
)
(17,009
)
(39,981
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(67,240
)
—
Purchase of short-term investments
(99,629
)
—
—
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments
81,937
—
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(44,841
)
(84,249
)
(39,981
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
—
50,000
—
Payments to revolving credit facility
—
(50,000
)
—
Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition
—
—
(3,247
)
Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
3,315
10,666
5,803
Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan
3,531
2,723
1,734
Payments related to offering costs
—
—
(6
)
Finance lease payments
(2,475
)
(2,314
)
(1,924
)
Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program
(127,999
)
—
—
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
(5,822
)
(4,586
)
(10,244
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(129,450
)
6,489
(7,884
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,889
)
338
(784
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(16,516
)
42,319
46,213
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—Beginning of period
310,257
267,938
221,725
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—End of period
$
293,741
$
310,257
$
267,938
Cash and cash equivalents
$
292,820
$
310,131
$
267,813
Restricted cash - current (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets)
33
126
125
Restricted cash - non-current (included in Other non-current assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets)
888
—
—
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
293,741
$
310,257
$
267,938
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for taxes
$
41,929
$
60,883
$
12,351
Cash paid for interest
$
479
$
714
$
554
Non‑cash investing and financing transactions:
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances
$
14,091
$
2,547
$
71,979
Acquisition of equipment under finance lease
$
—
$
5,479
$
—
Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
6
$
261
$
12
Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs
$
2,140
$
1,103
$
480
Accrued excise tax on net share repurchases
$
668
$
—
$
—
Common stock issued in connection with acquisition
$
—
$
52,937
$
—
Liabilities for contingent consideration
$
—
$
1,193
$
—
Comparison of the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
Revenue
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change
Change
Year Ended December 31,
Change
Change
2024
2023
$
%
2024
2023
$
%
(In Thousands)
(In Thousands)
Revenue by customer type:
Activation
$
109,517
$
99,402
$
10,115
10
%
$
373,101
$
328,936
$
44,165
13
%
Measurement
64,379
60,387
3,992
7
226,939
198,024
28,915
15
Supply-side
16,725
12,442
4,283
34
56,809
45,583
11,226
25
Total revenue
$
190,621
$
172,231
$
18,390
11
%
$
656,849
$
572,543
$
84,306
15
%
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In Thousands)
(In Thousands)
Net income
$
23,400
$
33,105
$
56,231
$
71,466
Net income margin
12
%
19
%
9
%
12
%
Depreciation and amortization
11,800
11,520
45,215
40,885
Stock-based compensation
22,752
16,473
90,658
59,244
Interest expense
300
275
1,118
1,066
Income tax expense
13,979
8,636
32,559
24,411
M&A and restructuring costs (recoveries) (a)
537
(359
)
537
1,262
Offering and secondary offering costs (b)
—
315
68
910
Other recoveries (c)
—
(164
)
—
(964
)
Other expense (income) (d)
1,073
(4,373
)
(7,488
)
(11,216
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
73,841
$
65,428
$
218,898
$
187,064
Adjusted EBITDA margin
39
%
38
%
33
%
33
%
