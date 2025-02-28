DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Increased Fourth Quarter Revenue by 11% Year-over-Year to $190.6 Million

Increased Fourth Quarter Supply-Side Revenue by 34% Year-over-Year

Achieved Fourth Quarter Net Income of $23.4 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $73.8 Million, Representing a Record 39% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Increased 2024 Revenue by 15% Year-over-Year to $656.8 Million, Driven by Global Growth in Social, CTV Measurement, and Programmatic Activation

Achieved 2024 Net Income of $56.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $218.9 Million, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Agreed to Acquire Rockerbox, a leader in performance attribution, optimization and marketing measurement, to drive greater ROI for advertisers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“ DoubleVerify delivered solid full-year results in 2024, with 15% revenue growth, 33% adjusted EBITDA margins, and continued expansion across CTV, Social, and international markets,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “ Demand for DV’s solutions remained strong, with CTV measurement surging 95% year-over-year and supply-side revenue increasing 34%—reinforcing our leadership in verification and media quality measurement. Despite the variability in the market that we experienced in Q4, largely driven by the absence of a post-election rebound in ad spend, we maintained a strong profit margin while continuing to invest in evolving our solutions to not only enhance advertising brand alignment but also help measure and optimize media effectiveness. Our expected acquisition of Rockerbox is the latest chapter in this evolution. By integrating Rockerbox’s advanced attribution solutions, we are giving advertisers the tools to directly measure and maximize the impact of their media investments. Additionally, Rockerbox helps expand our core value proposition into mid-market, direct response advertisers, a previously untapped segment for DV. Heading into 2025, we are optimistic about future growth opportunities and remain focused on helping advertisers improve media quality and effectiveness, while unlocking measurable ROI in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2023)

Total revenue of $190.6 million, an increase of 11%.

Activation revenue of $109.5 million, an increase of 10%.

Measurement revenue of $64.4 million, an increase of 7%. Social measurement revenue increased by 9%. International measurement revenue increased by 11%, with 10% growth in EMEA and 13% growth in APAC. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 95%.

Supply-side revenue of $16.7 million, an increase of 34%.

Net income of $23.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $73.8 million, which represented a 39% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the full year 2023)

Total revenue of $656.8 million, an increase of 15%.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) were 8.3 trillion, an increase of 19%, and the Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) was $0.072, a decrease of 4%, excluding the impact of an introductory fixed fee deal for one large customer.

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 112%.

Activation revenue of $373.1 million, an increase of 13%.

Measurement revenue of $226.9 million, an increase of 15%. Social measurement revenue increased by 27%. International measurement revenue increased by 22%, with 25% growth in EMEA and 18% growth in APAC. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 66%.

Supply-side revenue of $56.8 million, an increase of 25%.

Net income of $56.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $218.9 million, which represented a 33% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Overall

Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. MTM increased by 14% year-over-year and Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) declined 5% year-over-year, excluding the impact of an introductory fixed fee deal for one large customer.



Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the fourth quarter.

Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion, and new enterprise logo wins, including Kenvue, Diageo, the FDA, Dollar General, Home Depot, National Bank of Canada, Mattress Firm, Kraken, BetMGM and Bet365.

Social Media Innovations

Launched content-level avoidance for Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels. Powered by DV Universal Content Intelligence™, this AI-driven solution empowers advertisers to proactively safeguard brand equity by avoiding unsuitable content and maintaining control over ad placements at scale.

Launched viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement for display ads on Reels across Facebook, expanding our existing video ad measurement. This enhancement provides advertisers with comprehensive transparency and performance insights across all Reels ad formats.

Expanded brand safety and suitability coverage on TikTok to over 18 international markets, bringing DV’s TikTok coverage to 64 markets.

Launched TikTok’s Video Exclusion List Solution, powered by DV in expanded alpha testing, empowering advertisers to proactively exclude videos identified as unsuitable through our reporting, further strengthening our pre-bid protection across social media.

Expanded viewability and brand safety coverage across additional ad formats on YouTube. These updates provide advertisers with greater transparency and control on one of the world’s largest streaming platforms.

Launched brand safety and suitability measurement on Snap, delivering comprehensive media quality authentication across the platform. This launch provides advertisers with the tools needed to ensure campaigns align with brand standards and perform effectively.

Open Web Integrations & Expansions

Launched integrations with Google Ad Manager and on track to roll out Criteo and Index Exchange imminently. These integrations enable programmatic buyers to activate DoubleVerify’s media quality data across both buy and sell-side environments. This integration empowers advertisers to curate inventory at source, meeting their unique benchmarks for context, brand safety, and viewability while driving improved performance at scale.

Share Repurchase Program:

Repurchased 6.8 million shares for $128.0 million in full-year 2024.

Repurchased 1.1 million shares for $22.2 million in January 2025.

$200.0 million available under the New Repurchase Program as of February 27, 2025.

Strategic Investment and Innovation Day:

Announced an agreement to acquire Rockerbox, Inc. for $85.0 million in cash. Rockerbox is a leader in performance attribution, optimization, and marketing measurement, empowering advertisers to optimize advertising campaigns and maximize their return on investment.

Announced an in-person Innovation Day for the investment community on Wednesday, June 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will also be webcast live, with an archived replay available the following day.

“ In the fourth quarter, we generated $191 million in revenue and achieved a record 39% adjusted EBITDA margin, reflecting the efficiency of our operating model and disciplined approach to growth," said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. " We continue to balance profitability with strategic investments, such as the Rockerbox acquisition, which enhances our ability to drive long-term value for advertisers. With a strong balance sheet and $200 million available under the existing share repurchase program, we have the financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy while delivering sustained value for shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”

First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

First Quarter 2025:

Revenue in the range of $151 and $155 million, a year-over-year increase of 9% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $37 and $41 million, representing a 25% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2025:

Revenue growth of approximately 10%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32%.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under " First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance" above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call, Webcast, and Other Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 27, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Net Revenue Retention Rate is the total current period revenue earned from advertiser customers, which were also customers during the entire most recent twelve-month period, divided by the total prior year period revenue earned from the same advertiser customers, excluding a portion of our revenues that cannot be allocated to specific advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,820 $ 310,131 Short-term investments 17,805 — Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,003 and $9,442 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 226,225 206,941 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,201 15,930 Total current assets 559,051 533,002 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,195 58,020 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 67,721 60,470 Goodwill 427,621 436,008 Intangible assets, net 110,356 140,883 Deferred tax assets 35,488 13,077 Other non‑current assets 5,778 1,571 Total assets $ 1,276,210 $ 1,243,031 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities Trade payables $ 11,598 $ 12,932 Accrued expense 54,532 44,264 Operating lease liabilities, current 11,048 9,029 Income tax liabilities 15,592 5,833 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,512 2,934 Other current liabilities 8,200 8,863 Total current liabilities 103,482 83,855 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 77,297 71,563 Finance lease obligations 812 2,865 Deferred tax liabilities 8,509 8,119 Other non‑current liabilities 2,651 2,690 Total liabilities 192,751 169,092 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 174,003 shares issued and 167,069 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,168 shares issued and 171,146 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 174 171 Additional paid‑in capital 974,383 878,331 Treasury stock, at cost, 6,934 shares and 22 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (131,620 ) (743 ) Retained earnings 255,214 198,983 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (14,692 ) (2,803 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,083,459 1,073,939 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,276,210 $ 1,243,031

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2022 Revenue $ 656,849 $ 572,543 $ 452,418 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 116,515 106,631 77,866 Product development 153,046 125,376 95,118 Sales, marketing and customer support 167,506 125,953 107,416 General and administrative 92,147 87,971 78,666 Depreciation and amortization 45,215 40,885 34,328 Income from operations 82,420 85,727 59,024 Interest expense 1,118 1,066 905 Other income, net (7,488 ) (11,216 ) (1,249 ) Income before income taxes 88,790 95,877 59,368 Income tax expense 32,559 24,411 16,100 Net income $ 56,231 $ 71,466 $ 43,268 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.41 $ 0.25 Weighted‑average common stock outstanding: Basic 170,515 167,803 163,882 Diluted 175,076 173,435 170,755 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 56,231 $ 71,466 $ 43,268 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (11,889 ) 3,523 (5,555 ) Total comprehensive income $ 44,342 $ 74,989 $ 37,713

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accumulated Other Additional Comprehensive Total Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid‑in Retained Loss, Stockholders’ (in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Net of Income Taxes Equity Balances as of January 1, 2022 162,347 $ 162 50 $ (1,802 ) $ 717,228 $ 84,249 $ (771 ) $ 799,066 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (5,555 ) (5,555 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 402 (10,244 ) — — — (10,244 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 42,787 — — 42,787 Common stock issued to non-employees 4 — — — — — — — Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 1,518 2 — — 5,801 — — 5,803 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 1,488 1 — — (1 ) — — — Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 91 — — — 1,734 — — 1,734 Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (421 ) 11,250 (11,250 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 43,268 — 43,268 Balances as of December 31, 2022 165,448 165 31 (796 ) 756,299 127,517 (6,326 ) 876,859 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — 3,523 3,523 Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 142 (4,586 ) — — — (4,586 ) Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition 1,642 2 — — 52,935 — — 52,937 Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 60,351 — — 60,351 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 105 — — — 2,723 — — 2,723 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 2,634 3 — — 10,663 — — 10,666 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 1,339 1 — — (1 ) — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (151 ) 4,639 (4,639 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 71,466 — 71,466 Balances as of December 31, 2023 171,168 171 22 (743 ) 878,331 198,983 (2,803 ) 1,073,939 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (11,889 ) (11,889 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 248 (5,822 ) — — — (5,822 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 92,821 — — 92,821 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 230 — — — 3,531 — — 3,531 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 408 — — — 3,315 — — 3,315 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 2,197 3 — — (3 ) — — — Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program — — 6,787 (128,667 ) — — — (128,667 ) Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (123 ) 3,612 (3,612 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 56,231 — 56,231 Balances as of December 31, 2024 174,003 $ 174 6,934 $ (131,620 ) $ 974,383 $ 255,214 $ (14,692 ) $ 1,083,459

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 56,231 $ 71,466 $ 43,268 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Bad debt expense 4,993 10,075 5,033 Depreciation and amortization expense 45,215 40,885 34,328 Amortization of debt issuance costs 442 294 294 Non-cash lease expense 7,164 6,727 7,339 Deferred taxes (21,653 ) (25,046 ) (19,581 ) Stock-based compensation expense 90,658 59,244 42,307 Interest expense, net 60 68 107 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 5 1,353 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 1,510 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (1,193 ) — Other 3,338 492 87 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations Trade receivables (26,702 ) (43,691 ) (49,765 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,352 ) (5,591 ) 9,094 Trade payables (1,067 ) 5,476 2,884 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,337 530 16,604 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,664 119,741 94,862 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (27,149 ) (17,009 ) (39,981 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (67,240 ) — Purchase of short-term investments (99,629 ) — — Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 81,937 — — Net cash used in investing activities (44,841 ) (84,249 ) (39,981 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 50,000 — Payments to revolving credit facility — (50,000 ) — Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition — — (3,247 ) Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 3,315 10,666 5,803 Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan 3,531 2,723 1,734 Payments related to offering costs — — (6 ) Finance lease payments (2,475 ) (2,314 ) (1,924 ) Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program (127,999 ) — — Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (5,822 ) (4,586 ) (10,244 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (129,450 ) 6,489 (7,884 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,889 ) 338 (784 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (16,516 ) 42,319 46,213 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—Beginning of period 310,257 267,938 221,725 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—End of period $ 293,741 $ 310,257 $ 267,938 Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,820 $ 310,131 $ 267,813 Restricted cash - current (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets) 33 126 125 Restricted cash - non-current (included in Other non-current assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets) 888 — — Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 293,741 $ 310,257 $ 267,938 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 41,929 $ 60,883 $ 12,351 Cash paid for interest $ 479 $ 714 $ 554 Non‑cash investing and financing transactions: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances $ 14,091 $ 2,547 $ 71,979 Acquisition of equipment under finance lease $ — $ 5,479 $ — Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6 $ 261 $ 12 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 2,140 $ 1,103 $ 480 Accrued excise tax on net share repurchases $ 668 $ — $ — Common stock issued in connection with acquisition $ — $ 52,937 $ — Liabilities for contingent consideration $ — $ 1,193 $ —

Comparison of the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Revenue

Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change Year Ended December 31, Change Change 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Revenue by customer type: Activation $ 109,517 $ 99,402 $ 10,115 10 % $ 373,101 $ 328,936 $ 44,165 13 % Measurement 64,379 60,387 3,992 7 226,939 198,024 28,915 15 Supply-side 16,725 12,442 4,283 34 56,809 45,583 11,226 25 Total revenue $ 190,621 $ 172,231 $ 18,390 11 % $ 656,849 $ 572,543 $ 84,306 15 %

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Net income $ 23,400 $ 33,105 $ 56,231 $ 71,466 Net income margin 12 % 19 % 9 % 12 % Depreciation and amortization 11,800 11,520 45,215 40,885 Stock-based compensation 22,752 16,473 90,658 59,244 Interest expense 300 275 1,118 1,066 Income tax expense 13,979 8,636 32,559 24,411 M&A and restructuring costs (recoveries) (a) 537 (359 ) 537 1,262 Offering and secondary offering costs (b) — 315 68 910 Other recoveries (c) — (164 ) — (964 ) Other expense (income) (d) 1,073 (4,373 ) (7,488 ) (11,216 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,841 $ 65,428 $ 218,898 $ 187,064 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 38 % 33 % 33 %

Investor Relations

Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media Contact

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646‑535‑9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com