DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), one of the leading software platforms for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
“2023 was another year of exceptional growth and profitability driven by strong execution,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We measured 7 trillion media transactions, grew revenue by 27% to more than $572 million, achieved 33% adjusted EBITDA margins and generated approximately $120 million of net cash from operating activities. DV continues to significantly outpace the growth of the broader digital advertising industry as our essential protection and performance solutions scale globally. Exciting differentiated growth opportunities such as Scibids AI and our expanded social video verification suite will leverage our unparalleled global scale and connectivity and leadership in innovation to drive exceptional media performance for global brands, fueling our long-term market share growth trajectory.”
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2022)
- Total revenue of $172.2 million, an increase of 29%.
- Activation revenue of $99.4 million, an increase of 32%.
-
Measurement revenue of $60.4 million, an increase of 30%.
- Social measurement revenue increased by 62%.
- International measurement revenue increased by 43% with EMEA growth of 45% and APAC growth of 39%.
- Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 34%.
- Supply-Side revenue of $12.4 million, an increase of 5%.
- Net income of $33.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million, which represented a 38% adjusted EBITDA margin.
Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to full year 2022)
- Total revenue of $572.5 million, an increase of 27%.
- Media Transactions Measured (MTM) were 7 trillion, an increase of 25%.
- Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) was $0.075, an increase of 3%.
- Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 124%.
- Activation revenue of $328.9 million, an increase of 31%.
-
Measurement revenue of $198.0 million, an increase of 25%.
- Social measurement revenue increased by 48%.
- International revenue increased by 43%.
- Media Transactions Measured for CTV increased by 33%.
- Supply-Side revenue of $45.6 million, an increase of 5%.
- Net income of $71.5 million, an increase of 65%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $187.1 million, an increase of 32%, representing a 33% adjusted EBITDA margin.
Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:
- Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 31% year-over-year in the fourth quarter primarily due to a 25% increase in MTM and a 5% increase in MTF.
- Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the fourth quarter.
- Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 45% year-over-year in the fourth quarter primarily due to volume expansion by large existing global advertisers as well as by new customer activations.
- Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins. Notable new business wins include: Haleon and Walgreens.
- Launched Brand Safety and Suitability measurement on Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels, creating greater transparency across some of the most engaging user-generated content environments in the world.
- Expanded Brand Safety and Suitability measurement capabilities to YouTube Shorts in the fourth quarter, following the launch of viewability and invalid traffic measurement across YouTube Shorts in the third quarter of 2023.
- Launched a first-of-its-kind activation solution that combines DV pre-screen brand suitability technology with Scibids AI to boost advertiser protection and improve campaign efficiency and performance on Social video.
- Expanded relationship with LinkedIn to provide supply-side fraud prevention and brand safety and fraud measurement solutions across Linkedin’s Audience Network.
- Partnered with Criteo on the upcoming launch of an industry leading solution that measures onsite invalid traffic (IVT), brand suitability, and viewability on Criteo’s network of retail media partners, with plans to combine Criteo’s outcomes data with DV Authentic Attention data in the future, allowing advertisers to correlate attention with business outcomes.
- Partnered with InMobi for fraud avoidance and viewability, brand safety and fraud measurement, a supply-side win that was driven by InMobi’s commitment to working with best-in-class partners who provide advertisers with a meaningful return-on-investment.
- Expanded industry-leading Universal Attention segments to Amazon and Viant’s DSPs.
- Launched new tiered brand suitability categories to address “Made For Advertising” (MFA) measurement and protection in a more nuanced and brand-specific way, providing advertisers with enhanced granularity and control to determine the level of protection that best suits their requirements.
“Once again, DV delivered a powerful combination of growth and profitability,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “Our industry-leading 29% year-over-year revenue growth and 38% adjusted EBITDA margins in the fourth quarter are a testament to the strength of our platform and our ability to balance innovation and new business growth with strong profitability and cash flow generation. We remain focused on execution in 2024 and are excited about our solid pipeline of new and expansionary business opportunities as we continue to meaningfully outpace the digital advertising industry and gain market share.”
First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance:
DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:
First Quarter 2024:
- Revenue of $136 to $140 million, a year-over-year increase of 13% at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $33 to $37 million, representing a 25% margin at the midpoint.
Full Year 2024:
- Revenue of $688 to $704 million, a year-over-year increase of 22% at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $205 to $221 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.
With respect to the Company’s expectations under “First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
310,131
|
|
|
$
|
267,813
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,442 and $8,893 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
|
|
206,941
|
|
|
|
167,122
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
15,930
|
|
|
|
10,161
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
533,002
|
|
|
|
445,096
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
58,020
|
|
|
|
47,034
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
60,470
|
|
|
|
64,692
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
436,008
|
|
|
|
343,011
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
140,883
|
|
|
|
135,429
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
13,077
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Other non‑current assets
|
|
|
1,571
|
|
|
|
1,731
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,243,031
|
|
|
$
|
1,037,028
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$
|
12,932
|
|
|
$
|
6,675
|
|
Accrued expense
|
|
|
44,264
|
|
|
|
33,085
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
9,029
|
|
|
|
7,041
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
|
5,833
|
|
|
|
11,953
|
|
Current portion of finance lease obligations
|
|
|
2,934
|
|
|
|
1,846
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
8,863
|
|
|
|
8,310
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
83,855
|
|
|
|
68,910
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
71,563
|
|
|
|
74,086
|
|
Finance lease obligations
|
|
|
2,865
|
|
|
|
779
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
8,119
|
|
|
|
12,890
|
|
Other non‑current liabilities
|
|
|
2,690
|
|
|
|
3,504
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
169,092
|
|
|
|
160,169
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,168 shares issued and 171,146 outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,448 shares issued and 165,417 outstanding as of December 31, 2022
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Additional paid‑in capital
|
|
|
878,331
|
|
|
|
756,299
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 22 shares and 31 shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
|
|
(743
|
)
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
198,983
|
|
|
|
127,517
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|
|
|
(2,803
|
)
|
|
|
(6,326
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,073,939
|
|
|
|
876,859
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,243,031
|
|
|
$
|
1,037,028
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
572,543
|
|
|
$
|
452,418
|
|
|
$
|
332,741
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|
|
|
106,631
|
|
|
|
77,866
|
|
|
|
54,382
|
|
Product development
|
|
|
125,376
|
|
|
|
95,118
|
|
|
|
62,698
|
|
Sales, marketing and customer support
|
|
|
125,953
|
|
|
|
107,416
|
|
|
|
77,312
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
87,971
|
|
|
|
78,666
|
|
|
|
81,380
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
40,885
|
|
|
|
34,328
|
|
|
|
30,285
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
85,727
|
|
|
|
59,024
|
|
|
|
26,684
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
905
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
(11,216
|
)
|
|
|
(1,249
|
)
|
|
|
(309
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
95,877
|
|
|
|
59,368
|
|
|
|
25,821
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
24,411
|
|
|
|
16,100
|
|
|
|
(3,487
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
71,466
|
|
|
$
|
43,268
|
|
|
$
|
29,308
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
Weighted‑average common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
167,803
|
|
|
|
163,882
|
|
|
|
148,309
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
173,435
|
|
|
|
170,755
|
|
|
|
160,264
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
71,466
|
|
|
$
|
43,268
|
|
|
$
|
29,308
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
|
|
|
3,523
|
|
|
|
(5,555
|
)
|
|
|
(1,782
|
)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
74,989
|
|
|
$
|
37,713
|
|
|
$
|
27,526
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
Loss,
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury Stock
|
|
Paid‑in
|
|
Retained
|
|
Net of
|
|
Stockholders’
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Issued
|
|
Amount
|
|
Issued
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
Equity
|
Balances as of January 1, 2021
|
|
140,222
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
61,006
|
|
|
$
|
610
|
|
|
15,146
|
|
|
$
|
(260,686
|
)
|
|
$
|
620,679
|
|
|
$
|
54,941
|
|
$
|
1,011
|
|
|
$
|
416,695
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,782
|
)
|
|
|
(1,782
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition
|
|
684
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,525
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,526
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,887
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,887
|
|
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
4,782
|
|
|
5
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,435
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,440
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
366
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock
|
|
5,190
|
|
|
5
|
|
(61,006
|
)
|
|
|
(610
|
)
|
|
(15,146
|
)
|
|
|
260,686
|
|
|
|
(260,081
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering
|
|
9,977
|
|
|
10
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
269,380
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
269,390
|
|
Private placement stock issuance concurrent with initial public offering
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
29,999
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
29,308
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
29,308
|
|
Balances as of December 31, 2021
|
|
162,347
|
|
$
|
162
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
$
|
(1,802
|
)
|
|
$
|
717,228
|
|
|
$
|
84,249
|
|
$
|
(771
|
)
|
|
$
|
799,066
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,555
|
)
|
|
|
(5,555
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
|
(10,244
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,244
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42,787
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42,787
|
|
Common stock issued to non-employees
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
1,518
|
|
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,801
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,803
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
91
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,734
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,734
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(421
|
)
|
|
|
11,250
|
|
|
|
(11,250
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
43,268
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
43,268
|
|
Balances as of December 31, 2022
|
|
165,448
|
|
$
|
165
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
$
|
(796
|
)
|
|
$
|
756,299
|
|
|
$
|
127,517
|
|
$
|
(6,326
|
)
|
|
$
|
876,859
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,523
|
|
|
|
3,523
|
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
(4,586
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,586
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition
|
|
1,642
|
|
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
52,935
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
52,937
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
60,351
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
60,351
|
|
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
105
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,723
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,723
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
2,634
|
|
|
3
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,663
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,666
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
|
4,639
|
|
|
|
(4,639
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
71,466
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
71,466
|
|
Balances as of December 31, 2023
|
|
171,168
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
$
|
(743
|
)
|
|
$
|
878,331
|
|
|
$
|
198,983
|
|
$
|
(2,803
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,073,939
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
71,466
|
|
|
$
|
43,268
|
|
|
$
|
29,308
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bad debt expense (recovery)
|
|
|
10,075
|
|
|
|
5,033
|
|
|
|
(711
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
40,885
|
|
|
|
34,328
|
|
|
|
30,285
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
|
6,727
|
|
|
|
7,339
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
(25,046
|
)
|
|
|
(19,581
|
)
|
|
|
(7,866
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
59,244
|
|
|
|
42,307
|
|
|
|
21,887
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
(1,193
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Offering costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,074
|
|
Other
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
(43,691
|
)
|
|
|
(49,765
|
)
|
|
|
(22,004
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(5,591
|
)
|
|
|
9,094
|
|
|
|
(7,567
|
)
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
5,476
|
|
|
|
2,884
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
16,604
|
|
|
|
16,205
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
119,741
|
|
|
|
94,862
|
|
|
|
82,749
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(17,009
|
)
|
|
|
(39,981
|
)
|
|
|
(9,397
|
)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(67,240
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(149,217
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(84,249
|
)
|
|
|
(39,981
|
)
|
|
|
(158,614
|
)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(22,000
|
)
|
Deferred payment related to Zentrick acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments to revolving credit facility
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,247
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
|
10,666
|
|
|
|
5,803
|
|
|
|
12,440
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
|
2,723
|
|
|
|
1,734
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
269,390
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection to concurrent private placement
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Payments related to offering costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(22,069
|
)
|
Finance lease payments
|
|
|
(2,314
|
)
|
|
|
(1,924
|
)
|
|
|
(1,918
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
|
(4,586
|
)
|
|
|
(10,244
|
)
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
6,489
|
|
|
|
(7,884
|
)
|
|
|
264,395
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
(784
|
)
|
|
|
(200
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
42,319
|
|
|
|
46,213
|
|
|
|
188,330
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—Beginning of period
|
|
|
267,938
|
|
|
|
221,725
|
|
|
|
33,395
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—End of period
|
|
$
|
310,257
|
|
|
$
|
267,938
|
|
|
$
|
221,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
310,131
|
|
|
$
|
267,813
|
|
|
$
|
221,591
|
|
Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets)
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
310,257
|
|
|
$
|
267,938
|
|
|
$
|
221,725
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
$
|
60,883
|
|
|
$
|
12,351
|
|
|
$
|
7,698
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
714
|
|
|
$
|
554
|
|
|
$
|
774
|
|
Non‑cash investing and financing transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances
|
|
$
|
2,547
|
|
|
$
|
71,979
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Acquisition of equipment under finance lease
|
|
$
|
5,479
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,518
|
|
Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
261
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs
|
|
$
|
1,103
|
|
|
$
|
480
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Common stock issued in connection with acquisition
|
|
$
|
52,937
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
22,526
|
|
Liabilities for contingent consideration
|
|
$
|
1,193
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon the conversion of Series A preferred stock for common stock
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
260,686
|
|
Offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expense
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
Comparison of the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by customer type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activation
|
$
|
99,402
|
|
$
|
75,502
|
|
$
|
23,900
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
$
|
328,936
|
|
$
|
251,198
|
|
$
|
77,738
|
|
31
|
%
|
Measurement
|
|
60,387
|
|
|
46,324
|
|
|
14,063
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
198,024
|
|
|
157,908
|
|
|
40,116
|
|
25
|
|
Supply-side customer
|
|
12,442
|
|
|
11,810
|
|
|
632
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
45,583
|
|
|
43,312
|
|
|
2,271
|
|
5
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
172,231
|
|
$
|
133,636
|
|
$
|
38,595
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
$
|
572,543
|
|
$
|
452,418
|
|
$
|
120,125
|
|
27
|
%
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
Net income
|
$
|
33,105
|
|
|
$
|
18,068
|
|
|
$
|
71,466
|
|
|
$
|
43,268
|
|
Net income margin
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
11,520
|
|
|
|
8,882
|
|
|
|
40,885
|
|
|
|
34,328
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
16,473
|
|
|
|
11,083
|
|
|
|
59,244
|
|
|
|
42,307
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
905
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
8,636
|
|
|
|
11,979
|
|
|
|
24,411
|
|
|
|
16,100
|
|
M&A and restructuring (recoveries) costs (a)
|
|
(359
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b)
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
Other (recoveries) costs (c)
|
|
(164
|
)
|
|
|
(245
|
)
|
|
|
(964
|
)
|
|
|
3,414
|
|
Other income (d)
|
|
(4,373
|
)
|
|
|
(1,671
|
)
|
|
|
(11,216
|
)
|
|
|
(1,249
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
65,428
|
|
|
$
|
48,891
|
|
|
$
|
187,064
|
|
|
$
|
141,589
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
- M&A and restructuring costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 consist of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Scibids Technology SAS (“Scibids”). M&A and restructuring costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 consist of transaction costs, integration and restructuring costs related to the acquisition of OpenSlate.
- Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for underwritten secondary public offerings by certain stockholders of the Company.
