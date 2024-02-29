DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Increased Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenue by 29% Year-over-Year to $172.2 Million

Grew Fourth Quarter 2023 Social Measurement Revenue by 62% Year-over Year

Achieved Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $33.1 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 Million, representing a 38% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Increased 2023 Revenue by 27% Year-over-Year to $572.5 Million Driven by Global Growth in Social, CTV Measurement and Programmatic Activation

Achieved 2023 Net Income of $71.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $187.1 Million, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA margin

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), one of the leading software platforms for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“ 2023 was another year of exceptional growth and profitability driven by strong execution,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “ We measured 7 trillion media transactions, grew revenue by 27% to more than $572 million, achieved 33% adjusted EBITDA margins and generated approximately $120 million of net cash from operating activities. DV continues to significantly outpace the growth of the broader digital advertising industry as our essential protection and performance solutions scale globally. Exciting differentiated growth opportunities such as Scibids AI and our expanded social video verification suite will leverage our unparalleled global scale and connectivity and leadership in innovation to drive exceptional media performance for global brands, fueling our long-term market share growth trajectory.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:



(All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2022)

Total revenue of $172.2 million, an increase of 29%.

Activation revenue of $99.4 million, an increase of 32%.

Measurement revenue of $60.4 million, an increase of 30%. Social measurement revenue increased by 62%. International measurement revenue increased by 43% with EMEA growth of 45% and APAC growth of 39%. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 34%.

Supply-Side revenue of $12.4 million, an increase of 5%.

Net income of $33.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million, which represented a 38% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:



(All comparisons are to full year 2022)

Total revenue of $572.5 million, an increase of 27%.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) were 7 trillion, an increase of 25%.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) was $0.075, an increase of 3%.

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 124%.

Activation revenue of $328.9 million, an increase of 31%.

Measurement revenue of $198.0 million, an increase of 25%. Social measurement revenue increased by 48%. International revenue increased by 43%. Media Transactions Measured for CTV increased by 33%.

Supply-Side revenue of $45.6 million, an increase of 5%.

Net income of $71.5 million, an increase of 65%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $187.1 million, an increase of 32%, representing a 33% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 31% year-over-year in the fourth quarter primarily due to a 25% increase in MTM and a 5% increase in MTF.

Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the fourth quarter.

Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 45% year-over-year in the fourth quarter primarily due to volume expansion by large existing global advertisers as well as by new customer activations.

Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins. Notable new business wins include: Haleon and Walgreens .

and . Launched Brand Safety and Suitability measurement on Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels, creating greater transparency across some of the most engaging user-generated content environments in the world.

and Feeds and Reels, creating greater transparency across some of the most engaging user-generated content environments in the world. Expanded Brand Safety and Suitability measurement capabilities to YouTube Shorts in the fourth quarter, following the launch of viewability and invalid traffic measurement across YouTube Shorts in the third quarter of 2023.

in the fourth quarter, following the launch of viewability and invalid traffic measurement across YouTube Shorts in the third quarter of 2023. Launched a first-of-its-kind activation solution that combines DV pre-screen brand suitability technology with Scibids AI to boost advertiser protection and improve campaign efficiency and performance on Social video .

. Expanded relationship with LinkedIn to provide supply-side fraud prevention and brand safety and fraud measurement solutions across Linkedin’s Audience Network.

to provide supply-side fraud prevention and brand safety and fraud measurement solutions across Linkedin’s Audience Network. Partnered with Criteo on the upcoming launch of an industry leading solution that measures onsite invalid traffic (IVT), brand suitability, and viewability on Criteo’s network of retail media partners, with plans to combine Criteo’s outcomes data with DV Authentic Attention data in the future, allowing advertisers to correlate attention with business outcomes.

on the upcoming launch of an industry leading solution that measures onsite invalid traffic (IVT), brand suitability, and viewability on Criteo’s network of retail media partners, with plans to combine Criteo’s outcomes data with DV Authentic Attention data in the future, allowing advertisers to correlate attention with business outcomes. Partnered with InMobi for fraud avoidance and viewability, brand safety and fraud measurement, a supply-side win that was driven by InMobi’s commitment to working with best-in-class partners who provide advertisers with a meaningful return-on-investment.

for fraud avoidance and viewability, brand safety and fraud measurement, a supply-side win that was driven by InMobi’s commitment to working with best-in-class partners who provide advertisers with a meaningful return-on-investment. Expanded industry-leading Universal Attention segments to Amazon and Viant’s DSPs.

and DSPs. Launched new tiered brand suitability categories to address “Made For Advertising” (MFA) measurement and protection in a more nuanced and brand-specific way, providing advertisers with enhanced granularity and control to determine the level of protection that best suits their requirements.

“ Once again, DV delivered a powerful combination of growth and profitability,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “ Our industry-leading 29% year-over-year revenue growth and 38% adjusted EBITDA margins in the fourth quarter are a testament to the strength of our platform and our ability to balance innovation and new business growth with strong profitability and cash flow generation. We remain focused on execution in 2024 and are excited about our solid pipeline of new and expansionary business opportunities as we continue to meaningfully outpace the digital advertising industry and gain market share.”

First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

First Quarter 2024:

Revenue of $136 to $140 million, a year-over-year increase of 13% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $33 to $37 million, representing a 25% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2024:

Revenue of $688 to $704 million, a year-over-year increase of 22% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $205 to $221 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 28, 2024. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.

Key Business Terms and Notes

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 310,131 $ 267,813 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,442 and $8,893 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 206,941 167,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,930 10,161 Total current assets 533,002 445,096 Property, plant and equipment, net 58,020 47,034 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 60,470 64,692 Goodwill 436,008 343,011 Intangible assets, net 140,883 135,429 Deferred tax assets 13,077 35 Other non‑current assets 1,571 1,731 Total assets $ 1,243,031 $ 1,037,028 Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity: Current liabilities Trade payables $ 12,932 $ 6,675 Accrued expense 44,264 33,085 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,029 7,041 Income tax liabilities 5,833 11,953 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,934 1,846 Other current liabilities 8,863 8,310 Total current liabilities 83,855 68,910 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 71,563 74,086 Finance lease obligations 2,865 779 Deferred tax liabilities 8,119 12,890 Other non‑current liabilities 2,690 3,504 Total liabilities 169,092 160,169 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,168 shares issued and 171,146 outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,448 shares issued and 165,417 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 171 165 Additional paid‑in capital 878,331 756,299 Treasury stock, at cost, 22 shares and 31 shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (743 ) (796 ) Retained earnings 198,983 127,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (2,803 ) (6,326 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,073,939 876,859 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,243,031 $ 1,037,028

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2021 Revenue $ 572,543 $ 452,418 $ 332,741 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 106,631 77,866 54,382 Product development 125,376 95,118 62,698 Sales, marketing and customer support 125,953 107,416 77,312 General and administrative 87,971 78,666 81,380 Depreciation and amortization 40,885 34,328 30,285 Income from operations 85,727 59,024 26,684 Interest expense 1,066 905 1,172 Other income, net (11,216 ) (1,249 ) (309 ) Income before income taxes 95,877 59,368 25,821 Income tax expense (benefit) 24,411 16,100 (3,487 ) Net income $ 71,466 $ 43,268 $ 29,308 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 Weighted‑average common stock outstanding: Basic 167,803 163,882 148,309 Diluted 173,435 170,755 160,264 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 71,466 $ 43,268 $ 29,308 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment 3,523 (5,555 ) (1,782 ) Total comprehensive income $ 74,989 $ 37,713 $ 27,526

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accumulated Other Comprehensive Common Stock Preferred Stock Additional Loss, Total Shares Shares Treasury Stock Paid‑in Retained Net of Stockholders’ (in thousands) Issued Amount Issued Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Income Taxes Equity Balances as of January 1, 2021 140,222 $ 140 61,006 $ 610 15,146 $ (260,686 ) $ 620,679 $ 54,941 $ 1,011 $ 416,695 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (1,782 ) (1,782 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 50 (1,802 ) — — — (1,802 ) Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition 684 1 — — — — 22,525 — — 22,526 Stock-based compensation — — — — — — 21,887 — — 21,887 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 15 — — — — — 404 — — 404 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 4,782 5 — — — — 12,435 — — 12,440 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 366 — — — — — — — — — Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock 5,190 5 (61,006 ) (610 ) (15,146 ) 260,686 (260,081 ) — — — Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering 9,977 10 — — — — 269,380 — — 269,390 Private placement stock issuance concurrent with initial public offering 1,111 1 — — — — 29,999 — — 30,000 Net income — — — — — — — 29,308 — 29,308 Balances as of December 31, 2021 162,347 $ 162 — $ — 50 $ (1,802 ) $ 717,228 $ 84,249 $ (771 ) $ 799,066 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (5,555 ) (5,555 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 402 (10,244 ) — — — (10,244 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 42,787 — — 42,787 Common stock issued to non-employees 4 — — — — — — — — — Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 1,518 2 — — — — 5,801 — — 5,803 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 1,488 1 — — — — (1 ) — — — Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 91 — — — — — 1,734 — — 1,734 Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — — — (421 ) 11,250 (11,250 ) — — — Net income — — — — — — — 43,268 — 43,268 Balances as of December 31, 2022 165,448 $ 165 — $ — 31 $ (796 ) $ 756,299 $ 127,517 $ (6,326 ) $ 876,859 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — 3,523 3,523 Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 142 (4,586 ) — — — (4,586 ) Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition 1,642 2 — — — — 52,935 — — 52,937 Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 60,351 — — 60,351 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 105 — — — — — 2,723 — — 2,723 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 2,634 3 — — — — 10,663 — — 10,666 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 1,339 1 — — — — (1 ) — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — — — (151 ) 4,639 (4,639 ) — — — Net income — — — — — — — 71,466 — 71,466 Balances as of December 31, 2023 171,168 $ 171 — $ — 22 $ (743 ) $ 878,331 $ 198,983 $ (2,803 ) $ 1,073,939

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 71,466 $ 43,268 $ 29,308 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Bad debt expense (recovery) 10,075 5,033 (711 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 40,885 34,328 30,285 Amortization of debt issuance costs 294 294 294 Non-cash lease expense 6,727 7,339 — Deferred taxes (25,046 ) (19,581 ) (7,866 ) Stock-based compensation expense 59,244 42,307 21,887 Interest expense 68 107 103 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 5 1,353 — Impairment of long-lived assets — 1,510 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,193 ) — 57 Offering costs — — 22,074 Other 492 87 733 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations Trade receivables (43,691 ) (49,765 ) (22,004 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,591 ) 9,094 (7,567 ) Trade payables 5,476 2,884 (49 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 530 16,604 16,205 Net cash provided by operating activities 119,741 94,862 82,749 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,009 ) (39,981 ) (9,397 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (67,240 ) — (149,217 ) Net cash used in investing activities (84,249 ) (39,981 ) (158,614 ) Financing activities: Payments of long-term debt — — (22,000 ) Deferred payment related to Zentrick acquisition — — (50 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 — — Payments to revolving credit facility (50,000 ) — — Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition — (3,247 ) — Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 10,666 5,803 12,440 Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan 2,723 1,734 404 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering — — 269,390 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection to concurrent private placement — — 30,000 Payments related to offering costs — (6 ) (22,069 ) Finance lease payments (2,314 ) (1,924 ) (1,918 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (4,586 ) (10,244 ) (1,802 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,489 (7,884 ) 264,395 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 338 (784 ) (200 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42,319 46,213 188,330 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—Beginning of period 267,938 221,725 33,395 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—End of period $ 310,257 $ 267,938 $ 221,725 Cash and cash equivalents $ 310,131 $ 267,813 $ 221,591 Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets) 126 125 134 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 310,257 $ 267,938 $ 221,725 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 60,883 $ 12,351 $ 7,698 Cash paid for interest $ 714 $ 554 $ 774 Non‑cash investing and financing transactions: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances $ 2,547 $ 71,979 $ — Acquisition of equipment under finance lease $ 5,479 $ — $ 1,518 Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 261 $ 12 $ 36 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 1,103 $ 480 $ — Common stock issued in connection with acquisition $ 52,937 $ — $ 22,526 Liabilities for contingent consideration $ 1,193 $ — $ — Treasury stock reissued upon the conversion of Series A preferred stock for common stock $ — $ — $ 260,686 Offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expense $ — $ — $ 5

Comparison of the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Revenue

Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change Year Ended December 31, Change Change 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Revenue by customer type: Activation $ 99,402 $ 75,502 $ 23,900 32 % $ 328,936 $ 251,198 $ 77,738 31 % Measurement 60,387 46,324 14,063 30 198,024 157,908 40,116 25 Supply-side customer 12,442 11,810 632 5 45,583 43,312 2,271 5 Total revenue $ 172,231 $ 133,636 $ 38,595 29 % $ 572,543 $ 452,418 $ 120,125 27 %

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Net income $ 33,105 $ 18,068 $ 71,466 $ 43,268 Net income margin 19 % 14 % 12 % 10 % Depreciation and amortization 11,520 8,882 40,885 34,328 Stock-based compensation 16,473 11,083 59,244 42,307 Interest expense 275 224 1,066 905 Income tax expense 8,636 11,979 24,411 16,100 M&A and restructuring (recoveries) costs (a) (359 ) 5 1,262 1,224 Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b) 315 566 910 1,292 Other (recoveries) costs (c) (164 ) (245 ) (964 ) 3,414 Other income (d) (4,373 ) (1,671 ) (11,216 ) (1,249 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,428 $ 48,891 $ 187,064 $ 141,589 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 37 % 33 % 31 %

M&A and restructuring costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 consist of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Scibids Technology SAS (“Scibids”). M&A and restructuring costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 consist of transaction costs, integration and restructuring costs related to the acquisition of OpenSlate. Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for underwritten secondary public offerings by certain stockholders of the Company.

