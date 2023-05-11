DoubleVerify Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Increased Revenue by 27% Year-over-Year to $122.6 Million Driven by Global Growth in Social and CTV Measurement and Programmatic Activation

Achieved Net Income of $12.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $35.9 Million, representing a 29% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Exceeded First Quarter Expectations and Raised Full Year 2023 Guidance to 24% Total Revenue Growth and 31% Adjusted EBITDA Margins at the Midpoints of New Guidance Ranges

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“ DV has once again delivered a powerful combination of strong revenue growth and profitability that has exceeded expectations,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “ Our growth continues to significantly outpace our competitors and the broader industry. We grew revenue 27% year over year in Q1, fueled by market share gains across our three business lines, each of which delivered double-digit growth. The first quarter’s exceptional performance was driven by existing customers meaningfully expanding their use of DV’s programmatic, Social, and CTV products as well as recently won international customers ramping business on our platform. Both are a testament to the unique utility and value our solutions deliver in reducing media waste and maximizing campaign effectiveness. Today, we are raising our full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance based on strong first-quarter results and our improved outlook for the rest of this year.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the first quarter of 2022)

Total revenue of $122.6 million, an increase of 27%.

Activation revenue of $69.9 million, an increase of 32%.

Measurement revenue of $41.4 million, an increase of 22%. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV and Social increased by 39% and 33% respectively. International measurement revenue increased by 26% with EMEA growth of 23% and APAC growth of 31%.

Supply-Side revenue of $11.3 million, an increase of 15%.

Net income of $12.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $35.9 million, which represented a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin.

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 28% year-over-year in the first quarter primarily due to a 25% increase in Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) and a 3% increase in Measured Transaction Fee (“MTF”), and continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the first quarter.

Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 56% year-over-year in the first quarter driven by large existing global advertisers as well as by new customer activations.

Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion, and new enterprise logo wins. Notable first-quarter new business wins include: Expansions: Merck, Amazon, and Airbnb New enterprise customer wins: Swarovski, Daikin, Mattress Firm, Evoke Health, and NY Presbyterian



Launched new product and platform offerings including: DV Universal Attention Segments — a programmatic activation solution that helps brands identify low-attention placements and improve performance by optimizing toward high-attention inventory. With this release, DV Authentic Attention® is the only MRC-accredited attention solution spanning programmatic activation through measurement. DV Media Quality Authentication on Netflix — verification and fraud protection coverage on Netflix’s ad-supported tier with verification on Netflix now available in 12 markets globally. DV Campaign Automator & Pinnacle 2.0 — automation tools and improved user interface that streamline and improve workflows and provide faster data analysis through a more intuitive reporting experience and simplified data visualizations.



Became a badged Measurement Partner with a specialty in Brand Safety & Suitability in the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. TikTok awards this badge to companies that have met their stringent partner qualification standards.

Partnered with Roku to expand Roku’s Watermark 2.0 technology to cover more fraud use cases including user spoofing that creates fake impressions.

Partnered with Publicis Media and leading brands such as Kraft Heinz, Reckitt, and Comcast to conduct first-of-its-kind research detailing factors influencing brand safety and suitability.

Ranked in the top 1% of all data providers scored by Neutronian in their transparency ratings and renewed its “Cookieless Certification” badge, an independent verification that as a data provider, DV is future-proofed for the depreciation of third-party cookies.

“ Following a strong 2022, we continued to outpace the digital advertising industry with 27% revenue growth and delivered 29% adjusted EBITDA margins in the first quarter,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “ Our outperformance was powered by our global teams whose excellent execution has consistently generated strong results. We continue to invest in our people and build our capabilities and technology and are focused on growing our engineering and data science talent while expanding our global footprint. We’re excited about our solid pipeline of new and expansionary business opportunities and with nearly $286 million dollars of cash and zero debt on our balance sheet, we are well-positioned to drive further business expansion and accelerate our long-term growth.”

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Second Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $131 to $135 million, a year-over-year increase of 21% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $37 to $39 million, representing a 29% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2023:

Revenue of $557 to $569 million, a year-over-year increase of 24% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $171 to $179 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “ Second Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, May 10, 2023. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of As of (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,738 $ 267,813 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,883 and $8,893 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 174,262 167,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,695 10,161 Total current assets 476,695 445,096 Property, plant and equipment, net 48,842 47,034 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 64,381 64,692 Goodwill 343,859 343,011 Intangible assets, net 129,352 135,429 Deferred tax assets 35 35 Other non-current assets 1,701 1,731 Total assets $ 1,064,865 $ 1,037,028 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities Trade payables $ 10,672 $ 6,675 Accrued expenses 25,485 33,085 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,852 7,041 Income tax liabilities 22,801 11,953 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,615 1,846 Other current liabilities 7,585 8,310 Total current liabilities 76,010 68,910 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 74,218 74,086 Finance lease obligations 497 779 Deferred tax liabilities 7,527 12,890 Other non-current liabilities 3,415 3,504 Total liabilities 161,667 160,169 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 166,157 shares issued and 166,131 outstanding as of March 31, 2023; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,448 shares issued and 165,417 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 166 165 Additional paid-in capital 769,142 756,299 Treasury stock, at cost, 26 shares and 31 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (669) (796) Retained earnings 139,692 127,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (5,133) (6,326) Total stockholders’ equity 903,198 876,859 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,064,865 $ 1,037,028

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue $ 122,594 $ 96,723 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 23,952 16,877 Product development 28,555 21,588 Sales, marketing and customer support 25,712 26,684 General and administrative 20,188 19,675 Depreciation and amortization 8,983 9,040 Income from operations 15,204 2,859 Interest expense 256 232 Other (income) expense, net (2,734) 46 Income before income taxes 17,682 2,581 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,507 (1,998) Net income $ 12,175 $ 4,579 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.03 Weighted-average common stock outstanding: Basic 165,631 162,612 Diluted 171,657 170,439 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 12,175 $ 4,579 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment 1,193 (1,570) Total comprehensive income $ 13,368 $ 3,009

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Additional Income (Loss) Total Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Net of Stockholders’ (in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Income Taxes Equity Balance as of January 1, 2023 165,448 $ 165 31 $ (796) $ 756,299 $ 127,517 $ (6,326) $ 876,859 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — 1,193 1,193 Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 30 (787) — — — (787) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 11,992 — — 11,992 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 527 1 — — 1,765 — — 1,766 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 182 — — — — — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (35) 914 (914) — — — Net income — — — — — 12,175 — 12,175 Balance as of March 31, 2023 166,157 $ 166 26 $ (669) $ 769,142 $ 139,692 $ (5,133) $ 903,198 Balance as of January 1, 2022 162,347 $ 162 50 $ (1,802) $ 717,228 $ 84,249 $ (771) $ 799,066 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (1,570) (1,570) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 41 (1,058) — — — (1,058) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 10,994 — — 10,994 Common stock issued to non-employees 4 — — — — — — — Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 572 1 — — 1,677 — — 1,678 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 195 — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — 4,579 — 4,579 Balance as of March 31, 2022 163,118 $ 163 91 $ (2,860) $ 729,899 $ 88,828 $ (2,341) $ 813,689

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 12,175 $ 4,579 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Bad debt expense 1,285 1,079 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,983 9,040 Amortization of debt issuance costs 74 74 Non-cash lease expense 1,658 2,002 Deferred taxes (5,382) (2,016) Stock-based compensation expense 11,813 10,994 Interest income — (14) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 471 Other (2) (150) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables (8,052) (12,224) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,874) (2,332) Trade payables 3,700 2 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,048 (13,754) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,426 (2,249) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,099) (4,759) Net cash (used in) investing activities (4,099) (4,759) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 — Payments to revolving credit facility (50,000) — Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition — (3,247) Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 1,766 1,678 Payments related to offering costs — (6) Finance lease payments (513) (480) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (787) (1,058) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 466 (3,113) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 131 131 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 17,924 (9,990) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period 267,938 221,725 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period $ 285,862 $ 211,735 Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,738 $ 211,600 Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets) 124 135 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 285,862 $ 211,735 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 1,708 $ 948 Cash paid for interest $ 266 $ 244 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances $ 1,415 $ 79,563 Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 378 $ — Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 179 $ —

Comparison of the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Revenue

Three Months Ended March 31, Change Change 2023 2022 $ % (In Thousands) Revenue by customer type: Activation $ 69,892 $ 53,031 $ 16,861 32 % Measurement 41,385 33,834 7,551 22 Supply-side customer 11,317 9,858 1,459 15 Total revenue $ 122,594 $ 96,723 $ 25,871 27 %

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In Thousands) Net income $ 12,175 $ 4,579 Net income margin 10% 5% Depreciation and amortization 8,983 9,040 Stock-based compensation 11,813 10,994 Interest expense 256 232 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,507 (1,998) M&A and restructuring costs (a) — 653 Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b) 187 — Other (recoveries) costs (c) (267) 1,197 Other (income) expense (d) (2,734) 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,920 $ 24,743 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29% 26%

_________________________

(a) M&A and restructuring costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 consist of transaction costs, integration and restructuring costs related to the acquisition of OpenSlate. (b) Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of the Company. (c) Other (recoveries) costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023 consist of sublease income for leased office space. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other costs consist of costs related to the departures of the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer, and of costs related to the disposal of furniture for an unoccupied leased office space. (d) Other (income) expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 consist of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period to period comparisons of the core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in operating results on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay income taxes;

they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal debt payments; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges related mainly to intangible assets, certain assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

In addition, other companies in the industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, therefore limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.

Total stock-based compensation expense recorded in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Product development $ 4,379 $ 3,366 Sales, marketing and customer support 3,507 3,829 General and administrative 3,927 3,799 Total stock-based compensation $ 11,813 $ 10,994

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any statements in this press release regarding future revenues, earnings, margins, financial performance or results of operations (including the guidance provided under “Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance”), and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, but are not limited to, the competitiveness of our solutions amid technological developments or evolving industry standards, the competitiveness of our market, system failures, security breaches, cyberattacks or natural disasters, economic downturns and unstable market conditions, our ability to collect payments, data privacy legislation and regulation, public criticism of digital advertising technology, our international operations, our use of “open source” software, our limited operating history and the potential for our revenues and results of operations to fluctuate in the future. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” under our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time.

