DoubleVerify Launches Content-Level Controls on Meta, Powering Media Quality and Advertising Effectiveness

Global brands gain comprehensive coverage with both content-level avoidance and post-bid measurement, augmenting ad quality controls on Facebook and Instagram

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of content-level controls for Meta’s Facebook & Instagram Feed and Reels – expanding the company’s footprint of trusted, independent brand suitability and media performance tools. This release will allow advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem unsuitable before their ads are served, enhancing brand impact across Meta’s platforms. This launch builds on last year’s release of post-bid brand safety and suitability measurement on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels.

“DoubleVerify’s new content-level controls are a game changer for advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “By combining content-level controls with post-bid measurement, we’re enabling brands to maximize both the quality and impact of their campaigns. Advertisers can ensure their ads appear in environments that align with their brand, powering media effectiveness and boosting advertising ROI. This release strengthens our commitment to provide industry-leading, independent solutions that help brands improve quality reach and drive meaningful engagement on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.”

Implementing a comprehensive media authentication strategy aligns protection controls with post-bid measurement, delivering significant value to brands. Post-bid measurement analyzes content after impressions are purchased, offering advertisers insights into ad delivery that aligns with their brand preferences. DV’s newly launched content-level controls evaluate inventory before impressions are delivered, and identify content that falls below the brand safety floor and does not align with the company's suitability tiers in an automated manner –– supporting the delivery of ads to appropriate environments. This approach helps brands optimize future campaigns and media investment decisions.

In addition, DV has rolled out 30 new and unique content-level avoidance categories, such as Youth and Young Adults, Youth Entertainment, and Gambling. These expanded categories offer advertisers precise control and protection tailored to their brand preferences.

With this release, advertisers will benefit from:

End-to-end Performance: Seamless alignment of content-level controls with post-bid measurement, improving campaign suitability rates, reducing media waste, and enhancing ad performance on Meta’s Facebook & Instagram Feed and Reels campaigns.

Operational Efficiency: Automated, hourly refresh of content-level avoidance that requires no manual intervention.

Trusted Coverage: Independent, third-party monitoring and protection of ad placements.

DV’s solution is powered by its proprietary, AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence™ classification engine. DV analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text elements to deliver superior content classifications at scale. Its innovative key frame extraction method is a smarter and faster way to analyze video content. Instead of examining each video frame, which can be repetitive and time-consuming, key frame extraction focuses only on the most important moments where changes happen. This streamlined approach ensures quicker, more accurate analysis, uses less computing power and reduces environmental impact –– ensuring efficient analysis of campaigns, without sacrificing quality or precision.

Measurement data insights and content-level controls are available through DV Pinnacle®, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, enabling advertisers to monitor and optimize their Meta ad campaigns.

For more information about DoubleVerify, visit http://www.doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Meta Inc.

Media:

Chris Harihar

chris@crenshawcomm.com