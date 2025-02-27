DoubleVerify Extends Industry-Leading Data Solutions to Supply-Side Platforms to Enable Superior Programmatic Decisioning and Curation

Advertisers can now enable DV data across both DSPs and SSPs for greater protection and performance, however, they buy programmatically

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced the expansion of its data solutions to leading supply-side platforms (SSPs), including Criteo’s Commerce Grid and Index Exchange, as well as curation platforms such as Google Ad Manager’s new curation tool.

As advertisers prioritize supply path optimization (SPO), ad placement transparency and adapt to the decline of cookie-based addressability, investment in programmatic direct deals and curated inventory continues to grow. These deals, which can be executed within SSPs, offer curated access to premium placements, allowing advertisers to define pricing, inventory, and targeting parameters. DV’s data solutions enhance this process by giving brands greater control over inventory selection, ensuring curated deals are optimized for scale and align with predefined quality and performance criteria for better outcomes.

"By integrating DV’s industry-leading data solutions into SSPs, we’re providing advertisers with greater control over media quality and performance closer to the source of supply," said Steven Woolway, EVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. "This expansion creates a more efficient, transparent and trustworthy marketplace, increasing confidence in programmatic buying and fueling continued investment in the open web."

Although programmatic direct deals are often considered safer, risks remain. In 2024, DV found that post-bid suitability violations in private marketplaces (PMPs) and direct deals were 61% lower when using Authentic Brand Suitability — underscoring the need for stronger safeguards, even in curated environments. With this expansion, advertisers can enhance their programmatic deals with DV Authentic Brand Suitability, DV Custom Contextual solutions, or any of DV’s ready-to-use data solutions to combat ad fraud and optimize for viewability, brand suitability, contextual relevance, and attention. The same data and client-specific classification choices used on the buy side can now be seamlessly applied on the sell side.

"We’re excited to integrate DoubleVerify’s data solutions directly into our SSP Commerce Grid," said Joseph Meehan, General Manager, Global Commerce Supply at Criteo. "These capabilities will empower advertisers to identify inventory with greater precision, enhancing transparency and performance while enabling ads to run in the most preferred high-quality environments."

With this launch, brands can now activate DV’s data solutions across demand-side platforms (DSPs) as well as SSPs, ensuring greater media quality and performance across all programmatic channels.

