DoubleVerify Expands AI-Powered Brand Suitability Coverage on Meta to Include Inflammatory Politics & News

Global brands will gain insight into ad delivery against challenging news and political content, including deepfakes on Meta

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the rollout of DV’s Inflammatory Politics and News (“IPN”) category on Meta. This expansion empowers advertisers to independently authenticate campaign quality against controversial news and political topics, enabling them to choose the level of protection that best fits their brand requirements.

“We are thrilled to release DV’s Inflammatory Politics and News category on Meta, especially during an election year when challenging political topics typically surge,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “As citizens around the world prepare to vote, giving advertisers the ability to choose the content they want to be aligned with is critical. By leveraging DV’s new AI-powered category, advertisers can protect their brand equity and evaluate suitability on Meta based on their specific marketing objectives.”

DV’s Inflammatory Politics and News category is based on a clearly defined policy that sets out which types of content should be classified accordingly, such as the communication of unreliable or unsubstantiated information on issues of societal importance – including in the form of deepfakes. DV’s brand suitability categories are proprietary and informed by industry standards, subject matter expertise and 12+ years of customer feedback. DV’s Inflammatory Politics and News category can be mapped to industry standards for misinformation and debated sensitive social issues.

This category release is powered by DV Universal Content IntelligenceTM, the company’s industry-leading classification engine. Universal Content Intelligence leverages AI to analyze all key content types to provide advertisers with accurate classifications and ensure comprehensive coverage and protection at scale.

In addition, DV’s Brand Safety and Suitability classification specialists review emerging stories that could be considered controversial or present a challenge to advertisers. DV employs a multilateral review approach to help ensure that content meets DV’s IPN category definitions. This process evaluates language, rhetoric and journalistic standards.

DoubleVerify’s brand safety and suitability measurement expansion is an important step in our ongoing efforts to foster digital transparency and trust within our advertising environments.

Global brands can access DV’s IPN category measurement data and insights using DV PinnacleⓇ, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform.

