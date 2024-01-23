DoubleVerify Announces Key Executive Appointments to Support Client-Focused Product Innovation and Global Enterprise Growth

DoubleVerify announces new leadership roles to drive client-focused innovation and support

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced two strategic appointments within its executive team. Industry veteran Alex Valle joins DV as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO), succeeding Jack Smith, who will assume the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

“The creation of the CIO role and the addition of Alex Valle as our new CPO mark significant milestones in DoubleVerify’s growth journey,” said Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer at DoubleVerify. “These moves demonstrate our commitment to continuous, customer-centric innovation. Jack’s expertise and deep client and market insight, combined with Alex’s proven track record in product development, will fortify our leadership position as we continue to power superior outcomes for the world’s most influential brands.”

In his role as CPO, Valle will be responsible for overseeing DoubleVerify’s product suite, focusing on building and delivering solutions to optimize media investments, manage brand equity risk, and enhance campaign and creative performance.

Valle brings a wealth of experience to DoubleVerify, having recently served as CPO of Onfido. His dynamic leadership and approach to innovation at Onfido supported the company in increasing its revenue and launching six groundbreaking products. Previously, he served as General Manager and Vice President of Product at Criteo and Head of Products for Google’s Mobile Ads division, where he helped to significantly increase revenue streams.

“I am thrilled to join DoubleVerify and contribute to the company’s track record of industry-leading innovation,” said Valle. “DoubleVerify leads the industry in powering digital media quality and performance, and I look forward to helping the team push the boundaries of what’s possible for customers and partners.”

Jack Smith, who has been instrumental in shaping DoubleVerify’s product direction, will spearhead the role of CIO. Smith will continue to report to CEO Mark Zagorski and manage senior level relationships with key customers, identifying new product opportunities and driving thought leadership. He will serve as an important conduit between DV’s commercial and product organizations – ensuring alignment between the company’s products, and customer needs and goals, as DV’s products and services continue to expand to drive client outcomes.

“Transitioning to the role of Chief Innovation Officer is an exciting new chapter for me at DoubleVerify,” said Smith. “I am honored to lead innovation to strengthen the focus on our customers, and to represent DoubleVerify throughout the industry. I look forward to contributing to our continued success in this dynamic space.”

For more information about DoubleVerify and its leadership team, please visit http://www.doubleverify.com/.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Contacts

Media:



Chris Harihar



chris@crenshawcomm.com