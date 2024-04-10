Home Business Wire DoubleVerify Announces 2024 Annual Virtual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on...
Business Wire

DoubleVerify Announces 2024 Annual Virtual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 23, 2024

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on May 23, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET in a virtual only format.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2024 will be able to attend, vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform. To access the online platform, such stockholders may visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DV2024 and log in with their control number.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media Contact

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

Articoli correlati

Vertex Energy Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products...
Continua a leggere

Inverness Graham Announces Acquisition of BenefitHub

Business Wire Business Wire -
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inverness Graham (“IGI”), a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional...
Continua a leggere

LSI Industries Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSI Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, “LSI” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php