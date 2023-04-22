<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DoubleVerify Announces 2023 Annual Virtual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on...
Business Wire

DoubleVerify Announces 2023 Annual Virtual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on June 1, 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET in a virtual only format.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2023 will be able to attend, vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform. To access the online platform, such stockholders may visit https://web.lumiagm.com/223761380, enter the password doubleverify2023 and log in with their control number.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations


Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media


Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

Articoli correlati

Radius Global Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release...
Continua a leggere

Mindpeak’s AI Comes out on Top in Comparative Study on HER2-low Scoring by Cypath and Institut Gustave Roussy

Business Wire Business Wire -
HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--In a first of its kind comparative study, Mindpeak's CE-marked HER2 AI for breast cancer diagnosis was...
Continua a leggere

Cybermindz to Launch in the United States at the Inaugural Mental Health in Cybersecurity Leadership Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybermindz, a groundbreaking not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of cybersecurity professionals, will make...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Radius Global Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

Business Wire