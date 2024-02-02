DoseMe Expands Its Reseller Agreement with Primum Pharma into the MEA Market

JUPITER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoseMe, a leading provider of precision dosing software for therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and creators of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, today announced its expanded agreement with Primum Pharma as its reseller and distribution partner in the MEA market.

Recently, the two companies announced alignment in Turkey. The expanded relationship further supports DoseMe’s continued portfolio growth as it benefits from Primum Pharma’s market access and management consultancy capabilities.

Primum Pharma was founded in 2018 with the mission to provide strategic partnership solutions to multinational pharmaceutical companies in Turkey & CEE & the MEA markets. The MEA region includes Gulf Corporation Council, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Israel.

“DoseMe is quickly becoming the standout leader in pharmacokinetics and dosing and we are very excited to expand our representation in MEA countries,” said Burak Ergenoğlu, General Manager of Primum Pharma. “Alongside our portfolio of offerings, providing access to the unique Bayesian dosing platform that augments patient care via precision dosing strengthens our position as the strategic partner for the majority of hospitals.”

Primum Pharma will provide services through its UAE office and UAE team for MEA region countries where it is the official distributor of companies including Catalysis Spain, Bluecap, Glizigen and Retorna brands in the Turkish market.

This strategic alliance translates into significant growth opportunities for DoseMe and Primum, with solutions to inform rational dosing of antibiotics in individual patients with infections. This partnership also sets the stage to expand model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) in new regional territories.

“Our global expansion strategy relies on partnerships with the highest quality and most efficient service providers,” said Paul Edwards, CEO at DoseMe. “This extension reinforces the proven value of our mutual relationship and cements our aligned vision to continue to grow together into the future.”

Awareness around precision dosing and Model-informed Precision Dosing (MIPD) software to resolve risk factors in patients with infectious disease is on the rise and DoseMe is at the forefront of innovation. Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) has evolved as an important tool to inform rational dosing of antibiotics in individual patients with infections. In particular, critically ill patients are at the highest risk and often suffer from infections caused by less susceptible bacteria.

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories

