D’Ornano+Co. completes 120 assignments in high growth tech investment analysis, continuing strong growth trajectory

The company’s innovative approach applying Hybrid Growth Diligence (HGD) analysis to high growth tech investments and its expansion into the U.S. well-positions the firm for a strong 2024

D'Ornano+Co. has continued its momentum and trajectory of growth in supporting investors assessing high growth tech investments, completing 120 assignments across the private markets, in one of the toughest years in tech to-date. The company has also expanded its footprint to the U.S. with new clients and the opening of its New York office and relocation of Founder Raphaelle d'Ornano at the beginning of the year.





“I am proud of the work our team has done over this year, supporting some of the world’s largest private equity and venture capital firms in the high growth tech space,” said Raphaelle d’Ornano, Founder and Managing Partner of D’Ornano + Co. “We have experienced exponential growth and are working our way through our waiting list of clients. I am confident that our momentum will continue as we help our clients build conviction on high-growth assets by assessing their fundamentals in the right way, and help entrepreneurs build resilient paths to high-growth.”

Noteworthy deals that D’Ornano +Co. provided in-depth, rapid analysis using its proprietary HGD method include:

Early-stage:

Left Lane’s Capital Series A investment in Holy (Germany), a leading DTC retail brand in the consumer sector;

Left Lane’s Capital Series A investment in Kittl (Germany), the developer of an online design tool powered by GenAI for prosumers;

Later-stage and growth:

Korelya and Sequoia’s 28M€ late-stage investment in Upway (France), a leading seller of e-bikes;

InfraVia Capital Partners and PSG Equity’s 40M€ late-stage investment in One Click LCA (Finland), a leader in European carbon management SaaS platforms;

platforms; Creadev’s 25M$ late-stage investment in Everytable (USA), an operator of tech-driven restaurants to deliver healthy and affordable meals;

161M€ Series D investment in Ynsect (France), an insect farming start-up and a pioneer in Alternative Proteins, which represented close to half of what agtech startups raised this year.

Investments in high-growth tech assets are at a turning point, as growth has decelerated hindering companies from growing into their valuations. “Many companies struggled this year and are overvalued based on their growth potential and quality of business fundamentals. Some will fail, others will go through M&A and a small fraction will IPO,” said Ms. d’Ornano. “There is a high bar, and we are well-positioned to help entrepreneurs build successful traction as they navigate and prepare for exit. “

About D’Ornano + Co.

D’Ornano + Co. is a global advisory firm that helps investors build conviction in their investment theses by leveraging a deep technical understanding to critically assess high-growth and disruptive business models.

The firm recently launched Hybrid Growth Diligence (HGD), a multi-disciplinary way for investors and strategic acquirers to assess the intrinsic value and resilience of high-growth and disruptive assets shaped by tech, decarbonization and sustainability.

D’Ornano + Co.’s methodology layers an in-depth financial, legal, and sustainability assessment over a proprietary framework that determines relevant KPIs, benchmarking growth against expected development stages and supporting clients’ ability to uncover hidden risks and opportunities. This strategic analysis helps asset managers monitor and refine portfolio companies’ trajectories and adequately transform business models, creating more value and delivering superior results at exit.

Working across all investment stages (from Early-stage to large-cap Buyouts), D’Ornano + Co. supports its clients globally and has hubs in Europe and North America.

