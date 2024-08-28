DORN Partners with Cardinus to Revolutionize Workplace Safety with Advanced Virtual Injury Prevention and Industry-Leading Ergonomics Software

DENVER & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ErgonomicSoftware–DORN Companies, a global provider of holistic workplace ergonomics, injury prevention, and pain relief solutions, announced today a new partnership with Cardinus, a London firm offering an array of software-powered safety tools for employers across industries. Through this new relationship, DORN will expand its tech-based safety and ergonomics offerings to its clients’ office teams while bringing nearly three decades of experience in hands-on ergonomics and injury prevention to Cardinus’ industrial clients in the United States.





Innovators in the EHS space like DORN and Cardinus have spent decades anticipating the risks that come with increased reliance on computer-based work. Now, safety teams can look to comprehensive risk assessments and desktop-oriented ergonomics software to help them identify hazards, improve workstation configurations, enhance safety training programs, and eliminate risk before it leads to costly injuries.

Through this new partnership, DORN will support Cardinus’ clients in the United States with virtual and on-site ergonomic assessment solutions, risk evaluation, hazard identification, and injury prevention programs. With Cardinus’ industry-standard desktop ergonomics software—which is already available in 23 languages—in its toolkit, DORN will evolve its holistic, integrated solutions for both office and industrial workforces around the globe, grounded in the NIOSH Total Worker Health™ framework.

Read the full press release at DORNCompanies.com.

ABOUT DORN COMPANIES

With a commitment to embracing innovation, DORN envisions a safer, healthier future for all employees. Working in a rapidly evolving landscape, DORN reimagines how organizations can protect their most valuable assets: their workers. Harnessing the power of data and cutting-edge technology, DORN aims to shepherd employers of all types into a changing world with personalized, tailored safety solutions that cater to the unique needs of each and every employee.

ABOUT CARDINUS LLC

Cardinus has been a leading provider of cutting-edge safety and risk management tools for employers across virtually every sector since its founding in 1995. With a focus on delivering cost-effective solutions for businesses in every industry, Cardinus’ software and training suites have brought transformative changes to a wide range of organizations. Additionally, Cardinus offers high-level consulting, strategic advising, and operational support to help clients achieve their business goals and maintain strong bottom lines.

Contacts

Yulia Pastukhova, Chief Marketing Officer, DORN



media@DORNcompanies.com

Chris Hedges, Global Head of Marketing, Cardinus



media@cardinus.com