DoorDash’s 2023 Community Impact Report Demonstrates Real World Impact Across U.S.

New Data and Key Takeaways Show Dashers Prize Flexibility of Work, Merchants Value Partnerships, and Customers Save Millions of Hours when DoorDash is in their Communities









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) today released its 2023 Community Impact Report, which demonstrates that DoorDash helps merchants by increasing their profits and reach, consumers by saving time and more easily accessing essential items, and Dashers by providing the opportunity to earn what they need, when they need it, on their own terms.

The Community Impact Report found that:

88% of Dashers say that one of the main reasons they dash is because of the unique flexibility it provides.

of Dashers say that one of the main reasons they dash is because of the unique flexibility it provides. 70% of surveyed merchants say DoorDash has helped to increase profits and nearly 1 in 5 independent merchants surveyed said that, if not for DoorDash, their business would not exist today.

of surveyed merchants say DoorDash has helped to increase profits and nearly independent merchants surveyed said that, if not for DoorDash, their business would not exist today. In total, DoorDash saved consumers an estimated 446 million hours in 2023.

“DoorDash connects local businesses, Dashers, and consumers to what they need, when they need it,” said DoorDash’s Head of Policy Research, Cheryl Young. “Our data-driven Community Impact Report demonstrates how people have leveraged DoorDash to achieve their goals. Whether that’s dashing for extra money for that very special occasion, using DoorDash to grow their customer base, or sending a warm meal to a loved one who’s sick, DoorDash’s community impact is felt every day.”

To better understand how DoorDash has impacted the communities it served in the last year, we commissioned three independent, anonymous surveys of recent DoorDash consumers, Dashers, and independent merchants partnering with DoorDash. Overwhelmingly, we heard that when DoorDash is in local communities, businesses grow, consumers access what they need more easily and workers have the flexibility they need to pursue their financial goals. Read on for key takeaways and findings from the 2023 Report:

Helping Local Independent Businesses Succeed

DoorDash partners with hundreds of thousands of businesses, connecting millions of customers to local eateries and stores nationwide. In fact, in 2023, merchants earned nearly $50 billion through sales on the DoorDash and Wolt Marketplaces across the globe and, in 2023, over 100,000 independent stores joined the DoorDash Marketplace globally. Nearly 1 in 5 independent merchants surveyed (19%) said that, if not for DoorDash, their business would not exist today.

73% of meals delivered might not have existed at all without delivery options like DoorDash.

of meals delivered might not have existed at all without delivery options like DoorDash. 70% of surveyed merchants say DoorDash has helped to increase profits.

of surveyed merchants say DoorDash has helped to increase profits. 94% of surveyed merchants plan to continue partnering with DoorDash for at least a year.

of surveyed merchants plan to continue partnering with DoorDash for at least a year. 87% of surveyed merchants say that DoorDash helps them reach new customers they would otherwise not be able to reach.

“Partnering with DoorDash has been an exceptional and worthwhile experience. We have seen a growth in revenue and new customers,” said Al Mahrehbi, owner of Pita Hut in Groveland, FL. “If you want to help maintain and grow your business, then you have nothing to lose by jumping in with DoorDash – in fact, you have everything to gain.”

Flexibility and Financial Stability for Millions of Dashers

Our Community Impact Report is also clear on the benefits for Dashers: flexibility and increased financial stability offered by dashing ensure that Dashers don’t have to compromise on their priorities. Over 6 million people dashed in the U.S. and, across the globe, Dashers earned over $15 billion through the DoorDash platform.

88% of Dashers say that one of the main reasons they dash is because of the unique flexibility it provides, and 91% of Dashers prefer to remain independent contractors.

of Dashers say that one of the main reasons they dash is because of the unique flexibility it provides, and of Dashers prefer to remain independent contractors. If flexible work were not available, 58% of Dashers say they would spend less time caring for loved ones, and 76% would cut back on household spending.

of Dashers say they would spend less time caring for loved ones, and would cut back on household spending. 79% of Dashers feel less stressed and anxious about their financial situation because they can dash whenever they need to.

of Dashers feel less stressed and anxious about their financial situation because they can dash whenever they need to. 40% of Dashers say they would not choose an alternative way to replace this income were it to go away. Extrapolating to the 6 million people who dashed in 2023, this suggests that 2.4 million people might not choose to generate incremental earnings without the platform.

As one Dasher shared: “I have been a Dasher since the pandemic and as we all know that has been a strain on all families around the world. DoorDash has helped me avoid taking on any additional debt… It has also helped me to support others in their time of need. Whenever I don’t have a full-time job I know I can always rely on DoorDash to meet my family needs.”

Convenience and Time Savings for Millions of Consumers

Consumers value how DoorDash gives them access to their neighborhood restaurants and stores, ensuring that they can purchase the goods they need from local businesses in their neighborhood.

In total, DoorDash saved users an estimated 446 million hours in 2023. 80% agree that DoorDash helps them to be more productive or gives them time back for other activities.

in 2023. agree that DoorDash helps them to be more productive or gives them time back for other activities. 44% of consumers have used DoorDash to order items they need when they couldn’t buy them themselves, rising to 50% for consumers with disabilities.

of consumers have used DoorDash to order items they need when they couldn’t buy them themselves, rising to for consumers with disabilities. 85% of consumers feel good about supporting local merchants by using DoorDash.

of consumers feel good about supporting local merchants by using DoorDash. 73% of consumers feel good about creating earning opportunities in their community by using DoorDash.

One consumer shared: “DoorDash makes it easier for me to order when I’m unable to make it to the grocery store, missing an ingredient for a meal, or just simply […] can’t leave my home or job.”

DoorDash connects millions of people with local businesses, businesses with customers, and Dashers across the country with flexible earning opportunities. For more information on the 2023 findings, please find the full Community Impact Report here.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

Contacts

Keith Fernandez



DoorDash



keith.fernandez@doordash.com