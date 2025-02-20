Donorbox Powers $3 Billion in Charitable Giving, Elevating Fundraising with AI

Leading fundraising platform accelerates nonprofit growth with AI-powered CRM and donor engagement tools

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--Today, top-rated fundraising platform Donorbox announced that it has powered over $3 billion USD in charitable donations for 100,000 nonprofits worldwide. Organizations have leveraged its innovative technology to run more than 250,000 fundraising campaigns, creating positive change around the world.

The company is one of the fastest-growing fundraising software providers. After reaching the $2 billion milestone in Q4 2023, Donorbox has rapidly enhanced its impact on fundraising, helping organizations raise an additional billion dollars in just 15 months. With these funds, nonprofits are providing life-saving care, delivering essential resources to families in need, strengthening communities, and more.

" This $3 billion milestone represents more than just a number – it's a testament to the incredible impact that our nonprofit partners make every day," said Charles Zhang, Founder & CEO of Donorbox. " By providing efficient, effective fundraising solutions, we can help organizations become more self-sufficient and resilient in unpredictable times so they can continue driving meaningful change."

Donorbox’s comprehensive fundraising platform helps nonprofits grow sustainably and maximize their impact. As a trusted fundraising partner, Donorbox offers scalable features, expert guidance, and generative AI tools to help nonprofit leaders save time, increase donations, and retain more donors. Backed by enterprise-grade security and compliance, Donorbox ensures nonprofits can process donations, supported by rigorous fraud prevention, encryption, and strict regulatory adherence.

Recognized as an industry leader, Donorbox was recently ranked #1 in the Fundraising, Donor Management, and Nonprofit Payment Gateway categories in G2’s Winter 2025 reports. With over 800 reviews, customers praised its intuitive interface, affordability, and robust features. Donorbox is trusted by prominent organizations in 96 countries, including Happy Doggo, Airlink, Emergency Assistance Foundation, and Project Street Vet.

Key innovations driving nonprofit success include:

Intelligent fundraising with AI : Transforming donor management by streamlining operations, surfacing valuable insights, and crafting content with the help of AI assistant, Jay AI.

: Transforming donor management by streamlining operations, surfacing valuable insights, and crafting content with the help of AI assistant, Jay AI. Lightning-fast donation forms : Revolutionizing the giving experience with secure, 4x faster checkouts, boosting conversion rates by reducing donor friction and form abandonment.

: Revolutionizing the giving experience with secure, 4x faster checkouts, boosting conversion rates by reducing donor friction and form abandonment. Convenient payment options: Allowing every supporter to donate their preferred way with over 100 payment options, including bank transfers, digital wallets, stocks, and cryptocurrency.

Allowing every supporter to donate their preferred way with over 100 payment options, including bank transfers, digital wallets, stocks, and cryptocurrency. Collaborative fundraising success: Ensuring goals are met with round-the-clock customer support, practical educational resources, and specialized coaching sessions.

Donorbox is committed to building innovative tools that meet the evolving needs of modern fundraisers. From text-to-give to event ticketing to giving kiosks, the company makes it simple to attract and retain supporters. In 2024, Donorbox launched 24 product updates, including its AI-powered nonprofit CRM. Early adopters report substantial improvements in donor engagement and time savings, using the CRM to centralize donor relationship management and financial tracking.

Learn more about Donorbox here.

About Donorbox

Donorbox is a leading fundraising platform that helps nonprofits of all sizes engage donors and raise more money. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Donorbox makes it easy for organizations to securely accept online and on-location donations with a 4x faster checkout process, strengthen donor relationships, and track their fundraising progress. Trusted by over 100,000 nonprofits across 96 countries, the AI-powered platform has enabled nonprofits to raise over $3 billion to sustain their life-changing missions. Visit donorbox.org to learn more.

Sara Guappone

press@donorbox.org