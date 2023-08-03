Home Business Wire Donaldson to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Donaldson to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, will webcast its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CT.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments – Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

Sarika Dhadwal (952) 887-3753

Sarika.Dhadwal@Donaldson.com

