Donaldson to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference and the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Carpenter will also present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of the presentations, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

REPLAY: The webcast replays will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers – from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments – Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

