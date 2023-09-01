Donaldson to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference and the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Carpenter will also present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of the presentations, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

REPLAY: The webcast replays will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

