Donaldson Employees Recognized at May 13, 2024, Patent Recipient and Inventor Awards

Continuation of company’s over 100-year history of inventions and innovation in filtration

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmployeeRecognition–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, celebrated its 2024 patent recipients and Inventor Award winners. One hundred individuals were recognized this year for their valuable contributions to Donaldson’s innovative leadership in technology-led filtration products and solutions.





Each year, Donaldson honors past and present employees whose work helps solve the world’s most complex filtration challenges. With 4,373 active U.S. and international patents and 190 new patents being awarded in the last fiscal year, Donaldson maintains a solid foundation of innovative solutions while continually empowering employees to achieve higher individual and collective potential.

“The employees responsible for the research and work behind each patent are key to Donaldson’s persistent leadership in global engineering, technology and the development of innovative solutions,” said Michael Wynblatt, Donaldson chief technology officer. “As exemplified by our Inventor Award winners, the expertise and dedication of Donaldson employees gives us the competitive advantage when fulfilling our purpose of Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World.”

In addition to honoring patent winners, select individuals are recognized by their peers and the company for continually reinforcing Donaldson’s values: integrity, respect, commitment and innovation. These employees are recognized in five key areas:

The Technology Achievement Award, given to an individual or team, recognizes a material, product, process or method that has made an extraordinary contribution to Donaldson’s long-term success. This year’s winning team is the Hydraulic Deaeration team of Brian Tucker, Mike Gustafson, Michael Cronin, Mike Sanders, Alex Dedolph, Dan Frembgen, Jaxon Lind and Vijay Kapoor.

The Technology Champion Award recognizes an individual advancing a technology or process against popular opinion which is later recognized as the right thing to do. This year’s winner is Kristoff Decoster.

The Emerging Innovator Award recognizes innovative technical leadership from relative newcomers at Donaldson. This year’s winner is Michael Dzuricky.

The Richard M. Negri Manufacturing Excellence Award, named for a past VP of operations whose many contributions greatly advanced Donaldson’s global operations, goes to an individual who has created and implemented significant process technology and product improvements for manufacturing operations. This year’s winner is Steve Dodd.

The Frank A. Donaldson Award, named after Donaldson’s founder, is presented to an individual for outstanding, long-term engineering achievements. This year’s winner is Ben Nelson.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at more than 140 locations on six continents partner with customers — from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s largest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at Donaldson.com.

Contacts

Becky Cahn (952) 703-4590



Becky.Cahn@Donaldson.com