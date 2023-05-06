<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Donaldson Company to Present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLISMINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, beginning at 8:15 a.m. EST.

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Contacts

Sarika Dhadwal (952) 887-3753

Sarika.Dhadwal@Donaldson.com

