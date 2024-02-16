Donaldson Company to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Home Business Wire Donaldson Company to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and...
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, February 20, beginning at 7:10 a.m. ET.

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the presentations, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replays will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

Contacts

Sarika Dhadwal (952) 887-3753

Sarika.Dhadwal@Donaldson.com

