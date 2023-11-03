Home Business Wire Donaldson Company to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference
Donaldson Company to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, November 7, beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

Contacts

Sarika Dhadwal (952) 887-3753

Sarika.Dhadwal@Donaldson.com

