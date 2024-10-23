Donaldson Announces Official Partnership with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The partnership reinforces a commitment to empowering community and fostering inclusion

“ At Donaldson, we strive to positively impact the communities in which we live and work,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “ Partnering with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games is a natural extension of this and underscores our long-held belief that inclusion is essential in our communities and throughout the world. Together, we aim to inspire and empower athletes of all abilities, demonstrating the power of unity and creating opportunities for everyone.”

The company joins a growing list of passionate partners for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. As a proud partner, Donaldson and its employees will actively participate in key Games events and initiatives. The company plans to host Special Olympic athletes on their Bloomington campus, as well as provide numerous volunteer opportunities for employees.

“ Donaldson’s partnership with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games is a testament to their commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable world,” said Christy Sovereign, CEO, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. “ We are honored to have them join us on this journey to celebrate the power of human potential and inspire a nation.”

About Donaldson

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers – from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

About 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota’s Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike’s Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of 3,000+ incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

