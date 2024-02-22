Domo’s Mark Boothe Receives Marketing Leadership Award from Utah Business Magazine

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Mark Boothe, Domo’s newly-appointed Chief Marketing Officer has been named a Utah Business Magazine Sales & Marketers of the Year (SAMY) award winner for Marketing Leadership. The SAMY Awards program honors Utah’s top sales and marketing professionals who have had a measurable impact on their company’s bottom line.





Since joining Domo, Boothe has established new and strengthened existing programs to address customer pain points, created a greater sense of community and maximized the impact of marketing initiatives. As part of his customer-centric approach, Boothe has taken his team’s responsibilities and interwoven them into Domo’s community program, Domo Central—a single, global, customer-centric hub and an evolution of Domo’s prior customer community. Domo Central’s newly formed programs, events and projects hit runaway success, helping to drive impressive results including an increase of Community Forum visits in 2023 by over 136% YoY.

“ This honor from Utah Business is a reflection of my entire team’s contributions, and I’m grateful every day for the opportunity to lead such a smart, dedicated group of marketing professionals,” Boothe commented. “ Designing and rolling out new programs, incentives and opportunities for our partners and customers has been incredibly rewarding, especially as we get to be first-hand advocates in their journeys with Domo.”

In 2022, Boothe and team introduced the Domo Connections Tour, in-person events that include thought leadership presentations, hands-on training and networking. In 2023, the team rolled out the Domo Community Ovations Awards, a high-value awards program that recognizes, rewards and incentivizes customers for the innovative ways they use Domo.

“ Mark combines years of cultivated marketing expertise with his natural people instincts to create notable value for both Domo and our entire customer community,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “ We’re thrilled to see him recognized for this success, and the outstanding leadership he’s provided at Domo and throughout his career.”

To view the full list of winners and finalists of the SAMY awards, visit here.

