Domo’s Dr. Kristie Rowley Honored as one of Utah Business’ 30 Women to Watch

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Kristie J. Rowley, PhD, senior director of Domo’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs, has been named to Utah Business Magazine’s 30 Women to Watch list. The award recognizes Utah’s exceptional females who are empowering others while bettering their organizations and communities through leadership, business growth, mentorship and more.





Utah Business recognized Dr. Rowley for her profound impact on Domo and the Utah tech community at large. At Domo, she collaborates with every department in the organization—leading to insightful product development, sales and marketing around AI and advanced data solutions. Helping establish Domo’s data science team when she first joined the company, Dr. Rowley also laid the groundwork and roadmap for successfully integrating AI within the Domo platform, well before the wave of generative AI. The tools she helps to develop are used by thousands of leaders across some of the world’s largest organizations.

“I love exploring ways data and AI can drive meaningful change, and my work across the Utah business and academic communities has created incredible opportunities to realize what’s possible when you put them to use,” said Dr. Rowley. “I’m so excited about the career I’ve built to pursue this passion, and I am grateful to my colleagues, mentors, my family, and especially my son, who inspire and challenge me every day.”

Beyond Dr. Rowley’s technical achievements, she served as a professor at several universities for more than a decade, where her work was published in more than 25 peer-reviewed, academic publications, embodying how AI can be used to inform policies and practices that affect people. She also developed an AI pedagogy and methodology that has been adopted by universities, consultancies, businesses and AI enthusiasts.

Dr. Rowley also owns a private consulting practice and mentors women and men who are interested in career experience and skill-building. She hosts open office hours for both Domo employees and the general public for anyone interested in learning about AI. She is an active participant in the Silicon Slopes community and in Women Tech Council, hosts annual presentations for SheTech and regularly visits Utah’s colleges and universities to inspire and recruit young talent.

“Dr. Rowley has propelled Domo to the forefront of new AI-focused technologies, and instilled a commitment to learning that inspires innovation throughout her entire organization,” said Daren Thayne, CTO and EVP of Product at Domo. “I’m privileged to have Dr. Rowley on our team, where she is making sure Domo and our customers benefit from the vast potential of the latest, cutting-edge technologies.”

View the full list of winners and finalists in the Utah Business 30 Women to Watch Awards, visit here.

