Domopalooza 2023 Unveils Full Lineup of Industry Experts and Customer Speakers

Domo Welcomes New York Times Best-Selling Author Liz Wiseman to the General Session Stage

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DP23–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) released the full agenda for Domopalooza 2023, which includes sessions and panels featuring industry experts and customer speakers, who will share inspiration and insights on the ways to multiply impact through data. In addition, the Domopalooza General Session will include a conversation with New York Times best-selling author Liz Wiseman. To register and stay up-to-date on the agenda, visit here.

Hosted in a virtual format this year, Domopalooza 2023 is the company’s ninth annual customer event and will include inspiring speakers, dynamic roundtable discussions, in-depth Domo product sessions and instructional workshops on innovative approaches to data-driven insight, action and automation. Domopalooza attendees will gain valuable lessons from data leaders across the globe who are creating exponential growth for their business and their careers by staying ahead of the evolving relationship between people, data and business context.

To be featured during General Session, Liz Wiseman is a researcher, executive advisor and a New York Times best-selling author. She has been named one of the world’s top 50 management thinkers, and her newest book, a Wall Street Journal bestseller, Impact Players, focuses on how impact players step up and take the lead, finding the most valuable way to multiply their impact at work.

For more information on the full Domopalooza agenda and to register, visit here.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com