Domo Welcomes Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer

Steinle brings exceptional executive leadership in business-to-business tech marketing to Domo. She spent more than six years at Adobe where she led new cross-functional go-to-market (GTM) strategy and enablement initiatives that played a significant role in helping Adobe’s Digital Experience business grow from $1.6B to more than $3B in just three years. In addition, she led joint marketing efforts in the Adobe and Microsoft partnership, and led the company’s customer success and engagement platform, Experience League.

“I’ve seen Wendy’s work firsthand and am excited by the breadth and depth of the experience she brings across all aspects of global marketing and executive leadership,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “She is incredibly smart and customer-driven and, as importantly, she is a human-centric leader who will support our goal of creating a culture where the best talent thrives.”

In addition to her leadership roles in Adobe marketing, Steinle was the Site Leader in Utah, engaging more than 1,400 employees in opportunities that embodied company culture, encouraging a growth mindset and enriching the local community. She was also a founding member of the Adobe & Women Leadership Council.

Most recently, she served as CMO for Degreed where she re-factored the Degreed marketing team for a new area of strategic and organizational clarity, sales and marketing alignment, data-driven operations, and a full-customer journey approach spanning from brand to demand and customer marketing.

Steinle also served as vice president and group strategy director for MRM, a business-to-business (B2B) marketing firm where she was responsible for the agency’s largest client, Verizon. In that role, she led the agency’s strategy for Verizon in areas such as B2B brand development and advertising, sales enablement, web and digital marketing, and positioning and messaging for multiple Verizon business units.

“Domo represents a perfect trifecta of opportunity. It has an extremely passionate customer base, differentiated business-critical technology, and a vibrant culture powered by dedicated employees who love doing what’s right for customers,” said Steinle. “The need for better, more informed decision making and action continues to accelerate. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the Domo team and helping customers of all sizes drive exponential impact by realizing the full value that data and Domo can deliver to their business.”

