Domo to Showcase Data-Driven Decision-Making that Helps Customers Revolutionize Data Management at Snowflake AI Data Cloud Summit 2024

Following the announcement of Domo’s recent partnership expansion with Snowflake and the availability of Domo’s award-winning Magic ETL capabilities on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, the company will showcase how its integration with Snowflake enables customers to optimize their BI and data solutions and deliver data directly to people utilizing apps and data science.

“Our cloud-native platform, including our newly launched Domo Samurai: The Integration Suite, harnesses Domo’s sophisticated BI and AI tools and Snowflake’s scalable cloud data to deliver unparalleled insights and real-time analytics,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Anyone from a data analyst, business leader and IT professional can learn so many great things during our session and have the power to elevate their organization through data-driven decision-making.”

Attendees will learn how Domo for Snowflake customers are creating direct data warehouse connections, streamlining data workflows, fostering a nimble data infrastructure and aiming for enhanced scalability and modernization. Additionally, Domo will share how one of its customers, TaylorMade, has revolutionized its golf ball production supply chain with the powerful capabilities of the native integration of Domo and Snowflake including the new Magic ETL functionality directly on Snowflake’s platform.

“The integration between Domo and Snowflake has allowed us to optimize and scale the way we do business every day,” said David Damitz, Director of Business Analytics at TaylorMade. “With Domo on Snowflake, we now have enhanced visibility across our entire supply chain – from raw material sourcing to final product delivery. This allows us to not only optimize operations but also drive strategic decision-making, ensuring that TaylorMade remains at the forefront of innovation and efficiency in the competitive sports equipment market.”

Snowflake AI Data Cloud Summit is a conference hosted by Snowflake where attendees will hear from data, AI and business leaders who will discuss how to propel organizations towards greater agility and success. The event will feature keynote announcements, training and certification opportunities, hands-on labs and over 170 sessions on Generative AI and LLMs.

Domo sessions at Snowflake AI Data Cloud Summit 2024 include:

Domo for Snowflake: Driving Data-Driven Decision-Making



Speaker: Cassidy Hilton, Domo



Date/time: Wednesday, June 5 at 1pm PT

Revolutionizing Golf Ball Production: Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency through Domo and Snowflake Integration at TaylorMade



Speaker: Cassidy Hilton, Domo and David Damitz, TaylorMade



Date/time: Wednesday, June 5 at 2:30pm PT

Snowflake Summit 2024 attendees can see Domo’s cloud-native data experience platform in action throughout the event through on-demand demos at Booth #1202.

For more information on Domo’s presence at Snowflake AI Data Cloud Summit 2024, visit: here.

