Domo to Participate in the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that its Founder and CEO Josh James will present at the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 9:40am ET.


A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

