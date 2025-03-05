Domo to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Session at Domopalooza 2025

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will host an in-person and virtual session for investors and financial analysts at Domopalooza 2025. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 2:00pm MT.

A live webcast of the session will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR.

