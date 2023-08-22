Domo to Host Innovation Summit on AI-Powered Data Experiences

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it will host its annual Domo Innovation Summit on August 29, 2023. This year’s virtual event will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn more about how businesses can accelerate growth and innovation leveraging the power of Domo.AI. To register for the Innovation Summit, visit here.





The AI ecosystem is evolving at breakneck speed, bringing new technologies such as GPT, which offers both vast possibilities and risks. As a leader in AI, data science and machine learning solutions, Domo innovates at the vital intersections between AI capabilities and business needs, toppling barriers that keep organizations from using AI-powered data at scale. Attendees can expect to take away key learnings on common AI challenges, and lessons on how to accelerate innovation and growth for the business.

Event Details for Domo Innovation Summit 2023: AI-Powered Data Experiences:

Date & Time:

Aug. 29 – 12:00 PM EDT, 4:00 PM GMT

Aug. 31 – 10:30 AM SGT, 12:30 PM AEST (replay)

Speakers include (not limited to):

Daren Thayne, Chief Technology Officer, Domo

Chris Willis, Chief Design Officer, Domo

Ben Schein, Senior Vice President of Product, Domo

Kristie Rowley, PhD, Director of Data Science, Domo

Cory Linton, CEO and Founder, Edify.ai

Agenda includes:

The Future of AI-powered data experiences

Foundations in Applied AI

App Creation Powered by AI

Creation Powered by AI Live Q&A

To register for Domo Innovation Summit 2023: AI-Powered Experiences, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com