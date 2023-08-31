Domo Strengthens Partnership With Google Cloud Through Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has achieved the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation, following successful partner integration tests conducted by Google Cloud engineers.





Offered as a qualification program to improve customer confidence in vendors’ integration solutions, Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation means Domo customers can seamlessly integrate with BigQuery and begin effectively analyzing data across multiple environments.

“Furthering our relationship with Google Cloud is a critical piece of bringing the most comprehensive cloud capabilities to the industry,” said Daren Thayne, Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Product, Domo. “Achieving this recognition is confirmation of Domo’s ability to deliver strong integrations that help to drive successful data experiences for all of our customers.”

Google Cloud’s designation process includes three phases to establish that Domo has reached all functionality and interoperability requirements to successfully integrate with BigQuery:

A series of data integration tests that compare results against benchmarks

Working closely with partners to fill any gaps

Refining documentation to benefit mutual customers

“The Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Domo, customers can connect all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to more easily optimize their business performance.”

As part of the designation, Domo can collaborate more closely with Google Cloud partner engineering, as well as work with BigQuery teams to create more comprehensive integration solutions. This partnership builds on Domo’s multi-cloud data offering, Cloud Amplifier, announced at Domopalooza 2023, which is aimed at helping customers unlock data across multiple cloud data platforms through a single virtual layer.

To learn more about how Domo’s Google Cloud expertise can help organizations put their data to work for everyone, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

