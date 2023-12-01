Domo Receives Multiple Awards in 2023 Ventana Research Buyers Guides

Domo named a Leader in the 2023 Buyers Guide for Collaborative Analytics

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been recognized in several 2023 Ventana Research Buyers Guides, including being named as an Overall Leader in the Buyers Guide for Collaborative Analytics. In addition, Domo was ranked as an Exemplary Vendor in the following 2023 Ventana Research Buyers Guides: Analytics and Data, Augmented Analytics, Embedded Analytics, and Mobile Analytics and was designated as a Leader in Adaptability, Capability and Validation in the Customer Experience and Product Experience categories across the Buyers Guides.





The Ventana Research Buyers Guide are neither sponsored nor influenced by technology vendors and are conducted solely in pursuit of Ventana Research’s mission to provide value to business and IT through its Consulting, Advisory, Research, and Education (CARE) portfolio of services. The Buyers Guide research places vendors into one of four overall categories: Exemplary, Innovative, Assurance, or Merit. This representation classifies vendors’ weighted performance overall in Product Experience and Customer Experience.

Ventana Research found that Domo’s top attributes were in customer experience, specifically in validation, where its strong performance was supported by references and customer commitments. In addition, Domo’s data model management, data access and two-way integration capabilities led to its high score in Capability. The company was found to be among one of the best performers with respect to collaboration and task management against other vendors.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Ventana Research for our transformative work across various categories of data and analytics. These distinctions are strong validations of our vision and technology,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product, Domo. “Our work at Domo is never complete, as we continue to improve and expand upon our platform, solutions and services, and our leader positions in Ventana’s Buyers Guides highlight how Domo’s AI-powered data experiences help users multiply business impact.”

“Our research shows that 95% of organizations consider it important to communicate and collaborate on the results of analyses,” said David Menninger, Executive Director of Technology Research at Ventana Research, now part of ISG. “Domo collaboration capabilities go beyond simply messaging to include task management and tracking which are critical parts of the decision-making process. Congratulations to Domo on being named an overall leader in our 2023 Collaborative Analytics Buyers Guide and being ranked exemplary in each of the Analytics and Data Buyers Guides.”

